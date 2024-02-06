NEW YORK (AP) — The Museum of Modern Art was filled with expletives and laughter Wednesday evening as Samuel L. Jackson’s family and friends celebrated the actor and director’s storied career of box office hits, larger-than-life characters and explosive one-liners at the annual film benefit.

Jackson, known for his infamous F-bombs, stuck to a more sentimental speech at the benefit while his friends and family honored him with some of his choicer one liners.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a wide array of characters where I have learned something new about the human experience with each and every one, and I always carry a piece of them as I carry on,” he said.

At 75, Jackson has built a Hollywood legacy that stretches across 40 years. From playing in action packed blockbusters as Mace Windu in “Star Wars" or Nick Fury in the Marvel universe to the iconic Quentin Tarantino characters of the foulmouthed Jules in “Pulp Fiction” and Ordell in “Django Unchained,” Jackson has shown time and time again that he can effortlessly transform himself with each new role. His versatility is what has catapulted him into movie stardom.

But Jackson’s career is not only defined by acting on screen in movies and T.V. He has lended his cinematic talents to Broadway where he played Martin Luther King Jr. in “The Mountaintop” and Doaker Charles in “Piano Lesson.”

In between the clips from Jackson’s illustrious career, an intimate circle of Jackson’s family and friends going back to his college days at Morehouse took to the stage to honor him.

His wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson joked at the benefit how she questioned Jackson’s acting abilities up until the point she saw him in “Pulp Fiction.” Before he decided on acting, she said, Jackson was studying to be a marine biologist.