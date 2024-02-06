All sections
WorldDecember 19, 2024

Sammy Sosa appears to acknowledge PED use, apologizes; Cubs welcome him back into fold

CHICAGO (AP) — Sammy Sosa appeared to acknowledge using performance enhancing drugs during a career in which he hit more than 600 home runs, and the Chicago Cubs said they were ready to welcome back their former star.

ANDREW SELIGMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa connects for a three-run home run in the third ining against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 11, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)
FILE - Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa connects for a three-run home run in the third ining against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 11, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Texas Rangers' Sammy Sosa reacts to striking out against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jeremy Guthrie in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - Texas Rangers' Sammy Sosa reacts to striking out against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jeremy Guthrie in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Texas Rangers' Sammy Sosa singles against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning at a baseball game, Thursday, May 31, 2007, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE - Texas Rangers' Sammy Sosa singles against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning at a baseball game, Thursday, May 31, 2007, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — Sammy Sosa appeared to acknowledge using performance enhancing drugs during a career in which he hit more than 600 home runs, and the Chicago Cubs said they were ready to welcome back their former star.

In a statement released Thursday through Aurora Global Consulting, Sosa said he is sorry for mistakes.

“There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games,” he said. “I never broke any laws. But in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.”

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said the team is “ready to move forward together” with Sosa and plans to invite Sosa to the annual fan convention Jan. 17-19 in Chicago.

“We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out,” Ricketts said. “No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody’s perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite.”

Sosa, the franchise’s record-holder with 545 home runs, was traded to Baltimore after he showed up late for the 2004 finale at Wrigley Field and left early.

Sosa, Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire, all tainted by allegations of performance-enhancing drugs use, fell well short of Hall of Fame election in 2022 on their 10th and final appearance on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

Sosa received a high of 18.5% support in his final appearance, less than a quarter of the 75% needed. His next chance for consideration would be if he is placed on the ballot for the contemporary player committee, which meets next December.

Now 56, Sosa was a seven-time All-Star and the 1998 NL MVP for the Cubs. He hit .273 with 609 home runs — currently ninth on the career list — with 1,667 RBIs and 234 stolen bases in 18 major league seasons from 1989 to 2007 with Texas (1989, 2007), the Chicago White Sox (1989-91), the Cubs (1992-04) and Baltimore (2005).

During congressional testimony in 2005, Sosa denied using performance-enhancing drugs.

“We accomplished great things as a team, and I worked extremely hard in the batting cage to become a great hitter,” Sosa said in his statement. “Cubs' fans are the best in the world, and I hope that fans, the Cubs and I can all come together again and move forward. We can't change the past, but the future is bright. In my heart, I have always been a Cub, and I can't wait to see Cubs fans again.” ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

