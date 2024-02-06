MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie took the stand in a New York courtroom Tuesday to testify against the man charged with stabbing him in a frenzied knife attack.

“I only saw him at the last minute.,” Rushdie said. “I was aware of someone wearing black clothes, or dark clothes and a black face mask. I was very struck by his eyes, which were dark and seemed very ferocious to me.”

Hadi Matar, 27, is charged with attempted murder and assault for attacking Rushdie as he was preparing to give a speech in August 2022, stabbing him more than a dozen times. Matar has pleaded not guilty.

“I thought he was hitting me with his fist but I saw a large quantity of blood pouring onto my clothes. He was hitting me repeatedly. Hitting and slashing,” Rushdie testified.

The 77-year-old author was blinded in one eye in the attack and spent months recovering, a process he detailed in a memoir released last year. A speaker who was to appear with Rushdie also was wounded.

Jurors in the western New York trial heard opening statements Monday, followed by testimony from staffers at the arts institution where the attack took place.

