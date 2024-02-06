TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Gela Gogishvili and Haoyang Xu led a happy life as a gay couple in Russia, even as President Vladimir Putin’s government took an increasingly anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

Their social media posts and videos drew thousands of followers, and they were greeted by them sometimes on the streets in Kazan, in Russia's Tatarstan region, where Gogishvili was a pharmacist and Xu, from China, studied international relations at a university.

But the online threats began after the Kremlin in December 2022 expanded its ban of “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” from minors to adults, effectively outlawing any public endorsement of LGBTQ+ activities. Then came the complaints about them to authorities.

They were detained in 2023 and accused of spreading “LGBT propaganda” among minors. Gogishvili was given a hefty fine, while Xu was put in a detention center for migrants to await deportation.

They eventually fled abroad separately. Now reunited in France, where they’re seeking asylum, they look with concern at Russia, where new, even harsher anti-LGBTQ+ measures have been adopted.

Just over a year ago, Russia’s Supreme Court effectively outlawed any LGBTQ+ activism in a ruling that designated “the international LGBT movement” as extremist. The move exposed anyone in the community or connected to it to criminal prosecution and prison, ushering in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

“I’m scared for the queer community in Russia that remains in the country,” Gogishvili told The Associated Press.

Linking LGBTQ+ rights to the war in Ukraine

That community in Russia has been under legal and public pressure for over a decade but especially since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in 2022. Putin has argued that the war is a proxy battle with the West, which he says aims to destroy Russia and its “traditional family values” by pushing for LGBTQ+ rights.

Putin insists Russia isn't discriminating against LGBTQ+ people, but he also decries “perversions that lead to degradation and extinction.” Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin last year called gender transitioning “pure satanism” and “diabolical policy” that should stay in the U.S.

Any public representation of gay and transgender people is banned. Gender-affirming medical care and changing one’s gender in official documents are prohibited. With the Supreme Court's ruling in November 2023, anyone involved with the LGBTQ+ community could be imprisoned for up to six years.

As a result, many left the country. But others remain -– and find themselves in a community pushed into the shadows, marginalized even further and dogged by fear of repression.

“Six years, it's not a joke,” Olga Baranova, head of the Moscow Community Center for LGBT+ Initiatives, said in an interview from outside Russia. “'What is worth me going to prison for six years?' Every person who's doing something right now (in LGBTQ+ activism in Russia) has to answer this question these days.”

Targeting nightclubs, rainbow flags and gay tourism

Just days after the Supreme Court ruling, the LGBTQ+ community was rattled by news of police raiding gay bars, nightclubs and venues that hosted drag shows in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities.

Last spring, the first criminal case on charges of involvement with the "LGBT movement” extremist group was lodged against the owner and the staff of a bar in the southwestern city of Orenburg that held drag performances. A handful of similar cases came elsewhere.

Charges have been launched for displaying symbols such as a rainbow flag — even though many of those accused had nothing to do with the LGBTQ+ community, said human rights lawyer Max Olenichev.

More raids of bars and nightclubs were reported in Moscow last month, almost exactly a year since the Supreme Court ruling. State media quoted law enforcement as saying they targeted those spreading “LGBT propaganda.”

One man arrested for allegedly running a travel agency for gay customers faces charges of organizing activities of an extremist organization. Independent news outlet Mediazona reported that Andrei Kotov rejected the charges and said in court that law enforcement officers beat him and administered electric shocks during the arrest, even though he didn’t resist.

On Nov. 23, Putin signed into law a bill banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender-affirming care is legal. He also approved legislation outlawing the spread of material that encourages people not to have children.

“All this, in general, speaks more about the desire of the authorities to create some kind of atmosphere of fear. It's not repressions, it's terror," said Vladimir, an LGBTQ+ rights advocate in Russia who like many interviewed by AP asked to be identified only by a first name out of security concerns.

Ikar, a fellow activist and transgender man, described the actions by authorities as "an attempt to intimidate ... to make people lose their social connections, stay silent, stay home.”