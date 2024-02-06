JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in South Africa on Thursday for a two-day meeting of the Group of 20 nations, where top European diplomats are expected to reinforce their support for Ukraine and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a high-profile absentee.

Lavrov traveled to Johannesburg for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting two days after landmark bilateral talks between the United States and Russia over ending the war in Ukraine. Those talks sidelined the U.S.'s European allies and Ukraine, who were not involved.

U.S. President Donald Trump further upended the West's position by criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and falsely blaming Ukraine for the war, which marks its third anniversary next week.

Rubio decided not to attend the G20 meeting amid tensions with South Africa over some of its policies that the Trump administration has condemned as anti-American. The U.S. will be represented by Acting Ambassador to South Africa Dana Brown.

The G20 is made up of 19 of the world's major economies and the European Union. Those taking part Thursday included EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

While South Africa, which holds the G20 presidency this year, hopes that the meeting will make progress on issues affecting the developing world like debt refinancing and climate change, one of the first sessions will involve discussions on the global geopolitical situation, according to the agenda.

Britain, France, Germany and the EU have all pledged continued support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's aggression, while seeking to be a part of any ceasefire negotiations. The G20 meeting in South Africa offers European nations a chance to speak with a united voice on the Russia-Ukraine war and any peace process amid their own divisions.