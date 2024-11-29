SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday for talks with North Korean military and political leaders, the ministry said.

The TASS news agency report citing the ministry didn't specify who Belousov would be meeting or the purpose of the talks. North Korean state media didn't immediately confirm the visit.

Belousov, a former economist, replaced Sergei Shoigu as defense minister in May after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a fifth term in power.