WorldJanuary 18, 2025

Russian attack kills 4 people in Ukraine's capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with a barrage of drones and missiles in the early morning on Saturday, leaving at least four people dead.

AP News, Associated Press
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Police officers collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Police officers collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A destroyed car is seen as firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A destroyed car is seen as firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A destroyed car is seen as firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A destroyed car is seen as firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Firefighters work at the site of a damaged metro station after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Firefighters work at the site of a damaged metro station after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian serviceman collects evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian serviceman collects evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian servicemen collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian servicemen collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Police officers guard a building following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Police officers guard a building following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Police officers rope off the entrance to a metro station after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Police officers rope off the entrance to a metro station after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Rescuers work the site of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Rescuers work the site of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A rescue worker crosses a flooded street after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A rescue worker crosses a flooded street after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A rescue worker stands in a flooded street after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A rescue worker stands in a flooded street after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital with a barrage of drones and missiles in the early morning on Saturday, leaving at least four people dead.

Russia launched 39 Shahed drones, other simulator drones and four ballistic missiles according to Ukraine’s Air Force. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two missiles and 24 drones. A further 14 drone simulators were lost in location, the statement said.

The four were killed after a shot-down missile fell over the Shevchenkivskyi district, said Kyiv City Military Administration head Timur Tkachenko. There was also falling debris in the Desnyansky district, he said.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were broken and there was smoke at the entrance of a residential building, adding that a water supply pipeline was also damaged.

AP journalists at the scene saw a man lying dead amid the debris in a pool of blood. Water flooded the streets as firefighters put out the blaze from the attack.

Klitschko also said the Lukyanivska metro station was shuttered after the attacks damaged its glass entrance.

Drones and missiles were shot down across Ukraine, in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions.

