YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — A video that showed mail-in ballots for former President Donald Trump apparently being destroyed in a suburban Philadelphia county took off quickly on social media Thursday afternoon.

Cries of election fraud came right behind.

But within three hours Bucks County election officials were countering the video, identifying it as fake.

“The envelope and materials depicted in this video are clearly not authentic materials belonging to or distributed by the Bucks County Board of Elections,” read a statement released by the board on Thursday.

This latest claim involving a key county is an example not only of attempts to influence voters in the final weeks of a contentious election, but of how election officials have learned to move swiftly to counter false narratives over the last four years.

Since 2020, distrust in the voting process has taken hold among many Americans, creating an additional challenge for state and local officials who must not only administer elections but repeatedly explain and highlight the safeguards in place to protect the vote.

Election officials around the country have spent recent years preparing for the onslaught of false claims, from running worst-case-scenario tabletop exercises to shoring up emergency procedures with law enforcement to publishing proactive fact checks on their websites. Many have also increased transparency with the public, opening their doors for all-access tours in hopes it will head off some of the most damaging conspiracy theories.

The Bucks County video isn’t the only case in which this work has paid off. When AI-generated robocalls targeted Democratic voters in New Hampshire days before its primary in January, state authorities quickly issued statements and began investigations, which ultimately led to criminal charges and fines for the person responsible.

Disinformation experts say the Bucks County video signals a trend that’s likely to increase in the days leading up to Election Day — insidious disinformation, sometimes from foreign sources, that aims to undermine the public’s confidence in the electoral process.

This particular video is “almost certainly” connected to a Russian disinformation network known as Storm-1516 or CopyCop, according to Darren Linvill, the co-director of the Media Forensics Hub at Clemson University, who has closely studied the group.

The user who popularized the video on X had been an early amplifier of several other narratives from this network, he said. These included a fake video that spread earlier this month with unfounded allegations against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. The user also amplified the very first narrative Linvill’s team tracked from Storm-1516, back in August 2023.

The style and appearance of the latest video matches other videos from the network, including its use of a Black actor, Linvill said.