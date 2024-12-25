All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 25, 2024

Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a massive missile and drone barrage targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Wednesday, striking a thermal power plant and prompting Ukrainians to take shelter in metro stations on Christmas morning.

ILLIA NOVIKOV, Associated Press
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, firefighters work on a site of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, firefighters work on a site of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a massive missile and drone barrage targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Wednesday, striking a thermal power plant and prompting Ukrainians to take shelter in metro stations on Christmas morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and over 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine's power sources, in a statement on X. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said one Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace.

“Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?" Zelenskyy said. “They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”

He said Ukraine has managed to shoot down at least 50 missiles and a significant number of drones.

Ukrainian energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said Russia again “massively attacks energy infrastructure," in a Facebook statement. Ukraine’s Air Force alerted multiple missiles fired at Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Poltava regions east of the country.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The (electricity) distribution system operator takes the necessary measures to limit consumption to minimize negative consequences for the power system,” he said. “As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will establish the damage caused.”

Ukraine’s biggest private energy company, DTEK, said Russia struck one of their thermal power plants Wednesday morning, making it the 13th attack on Ukraine’s power grid this year.

“Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered,” Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK wrote on his X account.

Ukrainian state energy operator, Ukrenergo, applied preemptive power outages across the country, due to a “massive missile attack,” leading to electricity going out in several districts of the capital, Kyiv.

At least seven strikes targeted Kharkiv sparking fires across the city, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. At least three people were injured, local authorities said.

“Kharkiv is under massive missile fire. A series of explosions rang out in the city and there are still ballistic missiles flying in the direction of the city. Stay in safe places,” Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 25
Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the s...
WorldDec. 25
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian mili...
WorldDec. 25
Kazakhstan says at least 28 survived in Azerbaijan Airlines'...
WorldDec. 25
An Israeli soldier who died 417 days after his Oct. 7 wounds...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly lower, with most world markets closed for Christmas
WorldDec. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly lower, with most world markets closed for Christmas
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message
WorldDec. 25
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message
Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
WorldDec. 24
Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row
WorldDec. 24
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row
Biden signs a bill officially making the bald eagle the national bird of the US
WorldDec. 24
Biden signs a bill officially making the bald eagle the national bird of the US
California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threats persist on Christmas Eve
WorldDec. 24
California residents on edge as high surf and flooding threats persist on Christmas Eve
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling
WorldDec. 24
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling
Haiti gangs fire on journalists covering a planned hospital reopening, leaving casualties
WorldDec. 24
Haiti gangs fire on journalists covering a planned hospital reopening, leaving casualties
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy