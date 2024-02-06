All sections
WorldNovember 13, 2024

Russia strikes Kyiv with a combined drone and missile attack, the first in months

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia struck Kyiv with a sophisticated missile and drone attack for the first time in 73 days on Wednesday morning and damage is still being assessed, a top official in the Ukrainian capital said.

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, Rescue workers put out a fire of a building which was destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, Rescue workers put out a fire of a building which was destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers clear the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers clear the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Nov. 13, 2024, rescue workers extinguish a fire of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry press service on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, the Russian army's multiple rocket launcher Solntsepyok fires towards Ukrainian positions in the border area of Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry press service on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, the Russian army's multiple rocket launcher Solntsepyok fires towards Ukrainian positions in the border area of Kursk region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Air raid warnings blared for hours. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration, said defense forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones.

Air raid warnings blared for hours. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City military administration, said defense forces destroyed several cruise and ballistic missiles and up to a dozen drones.

He said damage was still being assessed. In the past, such combined attacks aimed to overwhelm air defenses and cause maximum damage.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in the Brovary district of Kyiv, according to emergency services. Debris from the attack caused a fire at a warehouse, said Kyiv Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko.

Popko also announced daytime electricity supply restrictions for businesses and industry in Kyiv due to Russian shelling and deficit in power generation.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

