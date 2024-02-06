All sections
WorldNovember 28, 2024

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is engaged in a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Thursday, officials said, as fears mount about Moscow’s intentions to devastate the country's power generation capacity before winter.

AP News, Associated Press
The Motherland Monument, center, and the thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, the holiest site of Eastern Orthodox Christians are seen through the morning fog in Kyiv, Ukraine Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
The Motherland Monument, center, and the thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, the holiest site of Eastern Orthodox Christians are seen through the morning fog in Kyiv, Ukraine Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)ASSOCIATED PRESS

“Attacks on energy facilities are happening all over Ukraine,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko posted on Facebook. He added that emergency power outages are being implemented nationwide.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, and many other cities in central and western Ukraine.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said in a Telegram post that Russia had stockpiled missiles to strike Ukrainian infrastructure and wage war against civilians during the cold season. “They were helped by their crazy allies, including from North Korea,” he wrote.

One strike happened in the northern Volyn region. Power supply has been limited there, said Ivan Rudnytskyi, the regional military head.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

