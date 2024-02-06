WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and Iran may try to encourage violent protests in the U.S. after next month's election, senior intelligence officials warned Tuesday, citing two recent examples of foreign intelligence agencies seeking to sow discord ahead of the vote.

The officials, with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said both countries could support violent protests either by covertly organizing events themselves or by encouraging participation in those planned by domestic groups. The aim, the officials said, would be to increase division, cast doubt on election results and complicate the transfer of presidential power.

In January, Russian military intelligence tried to recruit an American to organize protests in the U.S., according to a declassified national intelligence memo released publicly Tuesday. The American was “probably unwitting” and did not know he was in contact with Russian agents, the memo said.

The U.S. first accused the Iranian government of covertly supporting protests against American support for Israel during the war in Gaza. Individuals linked to Iran offered to cover the cost of travel to protests this year in Washington, the memo said.

The risk that one of America's adversaries could encourage political violence after the election is greater this year, officials said, because officials in both nations now have a better understanding of the complicated process the U.S. uses to certify the vote. The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters also highlighted just how easily false and misleading claims about election results can trigger deadly real-world action.

The period between Election Day and the inauguration of the new president poses special risks as foreign adversaries and domestic extremists could seek to disrupt election certification by exploiting misleading claims or innocent irregularities. Concerns about safety already have prompted election workers in some communities to install bulletproof glass and panic buttons because of the risk of election-related incidents.

Fears of political violence have grown amid concerns about widening polarization and growing distrust, a trend America's adversaries have tried to accelerate by using online disinformation and propaganda. Besides hoping to shape the outcome of the election, officials say Russia and Iran — as well as China — want to undermine American unity by spreading false and misleading claims about elections, voting and hot-button issues like immigration, the economy or the federal response to recent hurricanes.

For Russia, which aims to erode support for Ukraine, that means favoring former President Donald Trump, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized the NATO alliance. Iran, meanwhile, has sought to hurt Trump's campaign through disinformation and by hacking into its campaign emails.