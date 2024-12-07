All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 7, 2024

Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz' to be auctioned nearly 20 years after theft

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly two decades after a pair of ruby slippers that were worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” were stolen from a Minnesota museum, the iconic shoes are

STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz," are displayed at a news conference, Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)
FILE - Ruby slippers once worn by Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz," are displayed at a news conference, Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jerry Hal Saliterman, of Crystal, Minn., is wheeled out of U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, March 15, 2024, after he made his initial appearance on charges connected to the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)
FILE - Jerry Hal Saliterman, of Crystal, Minn., is wheeled out of U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minn., Friday, March 15, 2024, after he made his initial appearance on charges connected to the 2005 theft of a pair of ruby slippers worn by Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Sequin-covered ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" appear at the offices of Profiles in History in Calabasas, Calif. on Nov. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Sequin-covered ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" appear at the offices of Profiles in History in Calabasas, Calif. on Nov. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Terry Jon Martin prepares to leave the federal courthouse in Duluth, Minn., Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Dan Kraker/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)
FILE - Terry Jon Martin prepares to leave the federal courthouse in Duluth, Minn., Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Dan Kraker/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nearly two decades after a pair of ruby slippers that were worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” were stolen from a Minnesota museum, the iconic shoes are set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder Saturday.

Heritage Auctions estimates the slippers will fetch $3 million or more. Online bidding opened last month and by Friday had reached $1.55 million, or $1.91 million including the buyer's premium, a commission that the buyer pays, said Robert Wilonsky, a vice president with the Dallas-based auction house. Over 800 people were tracking the slippers, and the company's web page for the auction had hit nearly 43,000 page views by Thursday, he said.

As Rhys Thomas, author of the book, “The Ruby Slippers of Oz,” puts it, the sequined shoes from the beloved 1939 musical have seen “more twists and turns than the Yellow Brick Road.”

They were on display at the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005 when Terry Jon Martin used a hammer to smash the glass of the museum’s door and display case.

Their whereabouts remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018. Martin, now 77, who lives near Grand Rapids in northern Minnesota, wasn't publicly exposed as the thief until he was indicted in May 2023. He pleaded guilty in October 2023. He was in a wheelchair and on supplementary oxygen when he was sentenced last January to time served because of his poor health.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

His attorney, Dane DeKrey, explained ahead of sentencing that Martin, who had a long history of burglary and receiving stolen property, was attempting to pull off “one last score” after an old associate with connections to the mob told him the shoes had to be adorned with real jewels to justify their $1 million insured value. But a fence — a person who buys stolen goods — later told him the rubies were just glass, DeKrey said. So Martin got rid of the slippers. The attorney didn't specify how.

The alleged fence, Jerry Hal Saliterman, 77, of the Minneapolis suburb of Crystal, was indicted in March. He was also in a wheelchair and on oxygen when he made his first court appearance. He's scheduled to go on trial in January and hasn't entered a plea, though his attorney has said he's not guilty.

The shoes were returned in February to memorabilia collector Michael Shaw, who had loaned them to the museum. They were one of several pairs that Garland wore during the filming, but only four pairs are known to have survived. In the movie, to return from Oz to Kansas, Dorothy had to click her heels three times and repeat, “There’s no place like home.”

Among those bidding will be the Judy Garland Museum. The city of Grand Rapids raised money for the slippers at its annual Judy Garland festival to supplement the $100,000 set aside this year by Minnesota lawmakers to help the museum purchase the slippers.

“The Wizard of Oz” story has gained new attention in recent weeks with the release of the movie “Wicked,” an adaptation of the megahit Broadway musical, a prequel of sorts that reimagines the character of the Wicked Witch of the West.

The auction also includes other memorabilia from “The Wizard of Oz,” including a hat worn by Margaret Hamilton, who played the original Wicked Witch of the West.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 7
Syrian troops withdraw from the south of the country as they...
WorldDec. 7
Alone and broke against a renewed insurgency, is Assad's rul...
WorldDec. 7
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes continue in Gaza and nei...
WorldDec. 7
Notre Dame reopens its doors to Macron and other world leade...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pope creates 21 cardinals, many of them reformers in their own right, to carry out his reform plans
WorldDec. 7
Pope creates 21 cardinals, many of them reformers in their own right, to carry out his reform plans
Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him and FBI offers reward
WorldDec. 7
Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him and FBI offers reward
South Korean president apologizes, saying he'll take responsibility for attempt at martial law
WorldDec. 7
South Korean president apologizes, saying he'll take responsibility for attempt at martial law
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
WorldDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Trump is traveling to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening celebration, will meet with Macron
WorldDec. 7
Trump is traveling to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening celebration, will meet with Macron
AP PHOTOS: An Indian state prepares for a Hindu festival that's the largest such gathering on Earth
WorldDec. 7
AP PHOTOS: An Indian state prepares for a Hindu festival that's the largest such gathering on Earth
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves her son is alive
WorldDec. 7
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves her son is alive
Trump taps forceful ally of hard-line immigration policies to head Customs and Border Protection
WorldDec. 6
Trump taps forceful ally of hard-line immigration policies to head Customs and Border Protection
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy