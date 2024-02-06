SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio will press the Trump administration's priority of cracking down on immigration when he meets Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves on Tuesday, a day after reaching an unusual agreement with El Salvador's leader to accept U.S. deportees of any nationality, including violent American criminals.

Rubio met with staffers at the U.S. embassy in San Jose as he faces major upheaval at the U.S. Agency for International Development that has left many at the aid agency and the State Department uneasy and fearful for their jobs.

America’s top diplomat is expected to get questions later at a news conference with Chaves about the turmoil at USAID as well as the offer from Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to accept migrant deportees of all nationalities from the United States as well as violent American citizens imprisoned in the U.S.

“We can send them, and he will put them in his jails,” Rubio said Monday of Bukele's offer to accept migrants of all nationalities detained in the U.S. “And, he’s also offered to do the same for dangerous criminals currently in custody and serving their sentences in the United States even though they’re U.S. citizens or legal residents.”

Bukele confirmed the offer in a post on X, saying El Salvador has “offered the United States of America the opportunity to outsource part of its prison system.” He said his country would accept only “convicted criminals” and would charge a fee that “would be relatively low for the U.S. but significant for us, making our entire prison system sustainable.”

The State Department describes El Salvador’s overcrowded prisons as “harsh and dangerous.” Its country information webpage says, “In many facilities, provisions for sanitation, potable water, ventilation, temperature control, and lighting are inadequate or nonexistent.”

El Salvador has lived under a state of emergency since March 2022, when the country’s powerful street gangs went on a killing rampage. Bukele responded by suspending fundamental rights like access to lawyers, and authorities have arrested more than 83,000 people with little to no due process.

In 2023, Bukele opened a massive new prison with capacity for 40,000 gang members and boasted about serving only one meal per day. Prisoners there do not receive visits, and there are no programs preparing them for reinsertion into society after their sentences and no workshops or educational programs.