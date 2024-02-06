WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia for direct talks with Russian officials in the coming days to seek an end to Moscow’s nearly 3-year-old invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official said Sunday.

Also expected to take part in the talks in Riyadh is national security adviser Michael Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the talks and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that what the administration sees as an early-stage negotiations remain fluid and who ultimately ends up at the table for the anticipated talks could change.

The trip follows last week's telephone call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which Trump said they “agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately." The call upended years of U.S. policy, ending the isolation of Moscow over the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion. Trump also spoke separately with Zelenskyy.

It wasn't immediately clear if any Ukrainians would take part in the talks. A Ukrainian delegation is in Saudi Arabia to pave the way for a possible visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Ukrainian official said.

Zelenskyy has said he wouldn’t accept any negotiations about Ukraine that don’t include his country. European governments have also demanded a role.

Speaking to Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” program, Witkoff said he and Waltz will be “having meetings at the direction of the president,” and hope to make “some really good progress with regard to Russia-Ukraine.”

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, a first deputy prime minister, didn't clarify whether there is a link between Zelenskyy’s possible trip and previously announced U.S.-Russia talks. In a Facebook post, she said the Ukrainian delegation’s focus is on strengthening economic ties as Kyiv “prepares to sign important economic agreements with countries in the region.”

She didn’t say anything about when Zelenskyy might go to Saudi Arabia and who he might meet with.