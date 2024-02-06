CINCINNATI (AP) — Jayden Daniels stood in the pocket against an all-out blitz, took a hit from Bengals safety Geno Stone and launched a perfect ball toward Terry McLaurin in the corner of the end zone. McLaurin hauled it in and kept both feet in bounds while being tackled.

In his third NFL game and first in prime time, Daniels couldn’t miss.

The No. 2 overall draft pick threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night.

“He's a real cool customer, and he's got a real poise about him,” Washington coach Dan Quinn said of his quarterback.

Daniels finished 21 of 23 for 254 yards, setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. The Commanders (2-1) scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games.

“That's crazy,” Daniels said of the record. He said he couldn't remember being that efficient in his passing at any level.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or had a turnover, the first time that's happened in a game in the Super Bowl era.

Burrow threw for a season-best 324 yards and three scores, but the Bengals (0-3) simply couldn't keep up. Cincinnati is off to its worst start since dropping its first 11 games on the way to a 2-14 finish in 2019.

Daniels' first career touchdown pass was a 1-yard toss to eligible tackle Trent Scott to start the second half, the second straight game in which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman.

“They were all discombobulated on defense,” Daniels said. “We got a sneaky one.”

The Commanders were clinging to a 31-26 lead when Daniels connected with McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing score.

“I put in the work,” said Daniels, last year's Heisman Trophy winner at LSU. “What's done in the dark will always come to light. I just know that I prepare for these moments week in and week out. I just have to go out there and play football and execute.”

In the first half, Washington got rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels.

McLaurin had four receptions for 100 yards.

The Bengals couldn't reach the end zone on three first-half drives, with Evan McPherson kicking two field goals and missing another.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't have a drive that fell short of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter, when Austin Seibert kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 31-20.