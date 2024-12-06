All sections
WorldDecember 6, 2024

Romania's top court annuls first round of presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Calin Georgescu, the independent candidate for presidency who won the first round of presidential elections, speaks after an interview with the Associated Press in Izvorani, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Calin Georgescu, the independent candidate for presidency who won the first round of presidential elections, speaks after an interview with the Associated Press in Izvorani, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wave Romanian and European Union flags during a pro-European rally ahead of the country's Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
People wave Romanian and European Union flags during a pro-European rally ahead of the country's Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People shout slogans during a pro-European rally ahead of the countries Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People shout slogans during a pro-European rally ahead of the countries Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold mobile phones with flashlights during a pro-European rally ahead of the countries Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People hold mobile phones with flashlights during a pro-European rally ahead of the countries Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A top Romanian court on Friday annulled the first round of the country's presidential election, days after allegations that Russia ran a coordinated online campaign to promote the far-right outsider who won the first round.

The Constitutional Court’s unprecedented decision — which is final — came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday that alleged Russia ran a sprawling campaign comprising thousands of social media accounts to promote Calin Georgescu across platforms like TikTok and Telegram.

Despite being a huge outsider who declared zero campaign spending, Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner on Nov. 24. He was due to face reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on Sunday.

A new date will now be set to rerun the first round.

The intelligence files were from the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunication Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In light of the intelligence release, Romania’s Constitutional Court received multiple legal complaints urging it to annul the first-round vote but it is not clear yet on what grounds it made the decision.

The same court last week ordered a recount of the first-round votes, which added to the myriad controversies that have engulfed a chaotic election cycle.

