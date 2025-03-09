All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 9, 2025

Romanian election body rejects candidacy of far-right populist Calin Georgescu in presidential rerun

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s electoral body on Sunday rejected Calin Georgescu’s candidacy in the presidential election rerun, after the far-right populist

AP News, Associated Press
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, speaks to media after registering his new bid for the country's presidency outside Romania's Electoral Authority, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Calin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, speaks to media after registering his new bid for the country's presidency outside Romania's Electoral Authority, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman pauses, backdropped by riot policemen, to look at supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the country's first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A woman pauses, backdropped by riot policemen, to look at supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the country's first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the country's first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, share a laugh during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Supporters of Calin Georgescu, the winner of the country's first round of presidential elections, later annulled by the Constitutional Court, share a laugh during a rally in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s electoral body on Sunday rejected Calin Georgescu’s candidacy in the presidential election rerun, after the far-right populist won the first round of last year’s race before a top court annulled the election.

The 62-year-old Georgescu filed his candidacy on Friday in the capital, Bucharest. The Central Election Bureau, also known by its Romanian acronym BEC, had 48 hours to register or reject it.

It wasn't immediately clear on what grounds his candidacy was rejected, but the BEC said that a full text of its decision would later be published on its website. The decision can be appealed at the Constitutional Court within 24 hours.

The BEC's rejection came after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the first-round results two days before the Dec. 8 runoff, after allegations emerged that Russia had run a coordinated online campaign to promote the outsider. At the time, Georgescu, who ran as an independent, denounced the court’s decision as an “officialized coup” and an attack on democracy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

George Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, who had backed Georgescu’s bid, reacted to BEC’s decision on Sunday by calling it “a new abuse and a continuation of the coup d’état.”

“Down with Ciolacu, down with the dictators!” he said in a post on Facebook, referring to Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Last month, prosecutors launched a criminal investigation against Georgescu, accusing him of “incitement to actions against the constitutional order,” supporting fascist groups and false declarations of electoral campaign funding and asset disclosures.

Before the Nov. 24 election, Georgescu, who is under judicial control and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, had polled in single digits and declared zero campaign spending. Allegations quickly emerged of electoral violations and Russian interference. Moscow denied that it had meddled in the election.

The first round of the rerun is scheduled for May 4. If no candidate wins more than 50% of ballots, a runoff will follow on May 18. The deadline for presidential candidacy applications is March 15 at midnight.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 9
Noem taps new immigration enforcement leaders and moves to i...
WorldMar. 9
Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in a restricted zone ne...
WorldMar. 9
ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia Un...
WorldMar. 9
Islamic State-linked rebels in fresh attack in eastern Congo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year
WorldMar. 9
Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year
Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war
WorldMar. 9
Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices
WorldMar. 9
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices
How one small business is navigating Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs on Canadian goods
WorldMar. 9
How one small business is navigating Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs on Canadian goods
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
WorldMar. 9
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
WorldMar. 9
Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
Canada's Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump's trade war
WorldMar. 9
Canada's Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump's trade war
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in a slalom won by Katharina Truppe
WorldMar. 9
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in a slalom won by Katharina Truppe
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy