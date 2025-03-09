BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s electoral body on Sunday rejected Calin Georgescu’s candidacy in the presidential election rerun, after the far-right populist won the first round of last year’s race before a top court annulled the election.

The 62-year-old Georgescu filed his candidacy on Friday in the capital, Bucharest. The Central Election Bureau, also known by its Romanian acronym BEC, had 48 hours to register or reject it.

It wasn't immediately clear on what grounds his candidacy was rejected, but the BEC said that a full text of its decision would later be published on its website. The decision can be appealed at the Constitutional Court within 24 hours.

The BEC's rejection came after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the first-round results two days before the Dec. 8 runoff, after allegations emerged that Russia had run a coordinated online campaign to promote the outsider. At the time, Georgescu, who ran as an independent, denounced the court’s decision as an “officialized coup” and an attack on democracy.