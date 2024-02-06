BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors’ indictment against influencer Andrew Tate contains multiple irregularities and gave them less than a week to amend or withdraw the case of alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The ruling by the Bucharest Court of Appeal is a major setback for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, which must act within five days.

The appeals court also ordered that some evidence be removed. Its decision comes nearly two years after Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, were arrested along with two Romanian women near the capital.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four last year. In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that a trial could start but did not set a date.

All four deny all of the allegations.

“This is a monumental victory for our clients, who have maintained their innocence from the beginning,” said Eugen Vidineac, one of the brothers’ lawyers. “The court’s decision to exclude key evidence and demand rectification of the indictment demonstrates the lack of substantiated claims against them."