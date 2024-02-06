All sections
November 2, 2024

Rohit Bal, one of India's best-known fashion designers, dies at 63

NEW DELHI (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Fashion designer Rohit Bal, foreground, acknowledges the applause next to models wearing his creations at the end of his show at the Couture Week 2016 in New Delhi, India, Sunday, July 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
FILE - Fashion designer Rohit Bal, foreground, acknowledges the applause next to models wearing his creations at the end of his show at the Couture Week 2016 in New Delhi, India, Sunday, July 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Fashion designer Rohit Bal dances as other designers watch during the grand finale of Amazon India fashion week in New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE - Fashion designer Rohit Bal dances as other designers watch during the grand finale of Amazon India fashion week in New Delhi, India, Sunday, March 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Fashion designer Rohit Bal, center, looks at a presentation by fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, unseen, at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2007. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File)
FILE - Fashion designer Rohit Bal, center, looks at a presentation by fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, unseen, at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2007. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) —

Rohit Bal, one of India’s best-known fashion designers, died late Friday after a prolonged illness, the fashion designers association in the country announced. He was 63.

The Fashion Design Council of India, or FDCI, said in a post on Instagram, that they mourned “the passing of (a) legendary designer” who was “known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities.”

Bal was one of India’s first designers who pioneered fashion design as a profession in the 1990s. The FDCI said Bal’s work “redefined Indian fashion” and “inspired generations.”

He had developed a heart condition in 2010. In between Bal took breaks from his work due to ill health but had made a comeback just weeks ago.

Bal was born in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar in 1961. He graduated from New Delhi’s St. Stephens College in history and later took a course in fashion design at India's National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi.

In 1990, he launched his own label and designer line which later expanded to several stores across India, the Middle East and Europe. His clientele included celebrities from Hollywood and India’s rich and famous.

Sunil Sethi, the FDCI chairman, said on Instagram that his death has left “a void in the fashion design space forever.”

