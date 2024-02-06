LONDON (AP) — Some of the most iconic guitars in rock history are going on display in London before they go under the hammer at auction.

Auctioneer Christie’s held a preview on Tuesday for the collection of the late Jeff Beck, who died in January 2023 at age 78. Starting Wednesday, the public can view 90 guitars and dozens of other items that belonged to Beck, whom Christie's calls “the ultimate guitarist’s guitar hero,” until they are sold on Jan. 22.

One of a group of 1960s guitar heroes that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix, Beck was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — with his 1960s band Yardbirds and as a solo artist. Renowned for his unique sound and improvisational skill, he played over the years with everyone from Rod Stewart to Davie Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and Johnny Depp.