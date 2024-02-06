All sections
January 14, 2025

Rock icon Jeff Beck's guitars are going on display in London before they are put up for auction

AP News, Associated Press
An art handler arranges guitars ahead of the Jeff Beck - The Guitar Collection auction at Christie's auction house in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a Gibson, Kalamazoo, Michigan, 1954 and 1972 A Solid-Body Electric Guitar, Les Paul, known as "The Oxblood," at the Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, ahead of the pre-sale exhibition at Christies auction rooms in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a Duesenburg, Hanover, Germany, 2019, a semi solid-body electric guitar, artist series Johnny Depp signature, custom built for Jeff Beck, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, ahead of the pre-sale exhibition at Christie's auction rooms. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a displays a Gibson, Kalamazoo, Michigan, 1954 and 1972, a Solid-Body Electric Guitar, Les Paul, known as 'The Oxblood' at the Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection ahead of the pre-sale exhibition at Christie's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a displays a Gibson, Kalamazoo, Michigan, 1954 and 1972, a Solid-Body Electric Guitar, Les Paul, known as 'The Oxblood' at the Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection ahead of the pre-sale exhibition at Christie's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a Jackson, Glendora, California, 1983, a solid-body electric guitar, soloist, signed by Tina Turner, ahead of the pre-sale exhibition of Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection at Christie's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a Jackson, Glendora, California, 1983 a solid-body electric guitar, soloist, signed by Tina Turner, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, ahead of the pre-sale exhibition of Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection at Christie's auction rooms in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a Bohemian Guitars, Atlanta, Georgia, circa 2015, a novelty electric guitar in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, ahead of the pre-sale exhibition of Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection at Christie's auction rooms in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler places guitars ahead of a pre-sale exhibition at Christie's auction rooms in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
An art handler displays a Gibson, Kalamazoo, Michigan, circa 1959 and later A Solid-Body Electric Guitar, Les Paul, known as "The Yardburst," at the Jeff Beck The Guitar Collection in London, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, ahead of the pre-sale exhibition at Christies auction rooms in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON (AP) — Some of the most iconic guitars in rock history are going on display in London before they go under the hammer at auction.

Auctioneer Christie’s held a preview on Tuesday for the collection of the late Jeff Beck, who died in January 2023 at age 78. Starting Wednesday, the public can view 90 guitars and dozens of other items that belonged to Beck, whom Christie's calls “the ultimate guitarist’s guitar hero,” until they are sold on Jan. 22.

One of a group of 1960s guitar heroes that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix, Beck was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — with his 1960s band Yardbirds and as a solo artist. Renowned for his unique sound and improvisational skill, he played over the years with everyone from Rod Stewart to Davie Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and Johnny Depp.

Valued at more than 1 million pounds ($1.2 million), the collection includes an oxblood 1954 Gibson Les Paul that Beck bought in Memphis in 1972 and played for the rest of the decade. The guitar, which is featured on the cover of Beck’s Grammy-winning 1975 jazz-fusion album “Blow by Blow,” is expected to sell for between 350,000 pounds and 500,000 pounds ($425,000 and $610,000).

The sale includes a Telecaster-Gibson hybrid “Tele-Gib” valued at between 100,000 pounds and 150,000 pounds ($122,000 and $183,000) and Beck’s 1954 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster, valued at between 50,000 pounds and 80,000 pounds ($61,000 and $98,000).

Beck’s widow, Sandra Beck, said it was a “massive wrench” to part with the collection, but that “I know Jeff wanted for me to share this love.”

