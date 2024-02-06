WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing to become the nation's top health official quickly devolved into an argument over the questions he's persistently raised about vaccine safety over many years.

Kennedy is seeking to lead a $1.7 trillion agency that will oversee vaccine recommendations as well as food inspections and health insurance for half the country in President Donald Trump's administration.

In sometimes heated exchanges on Wednesday, Kennedy denied that he is anti-vaccine. But Kennedy, who pointed out that his children are vaccinated, acknowledged he has asked “uncomfortable questions” about vaccinations.

“I believe that vaccines play a critical role in health care,” Kennedy told the Senate Finance Committee.

That drew quick pushback from Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon — and ensuing back and forth between him and Kennedy. Wyden pointed out the health secretary nominee has previously claimed there's “no safe” vaccine. Wyden also quoted from Kennedy's books, which say that parents have been “misled” on the measles vaccine.