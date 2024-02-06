LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. doesn't think Marvel executives would ever recreate his portrayal of Tony Stark using artificial intelligence. But if they did, he would lawyer up — even posthumously.

On a recent episode of the “On With Kara Swisher” podcast, the Oscar-winning actor said he intends to “sue all future executives” who allow an AI-created version of him. Speaking about his role as Iron Man, Downey said he does not want his likeness recreated by AI technology.

“I am not worried about them hijacking my character’s soul because there’s like three or four guys and gals who make all the decisions there anyway and they would never do that to me, with or without me,” Downey said.

Swisher noted that those executives would eventually be replaced.

“Well, you’re right,” Downey said. “I would like to here state that I intend to sue all future executives just on spec.”

“You’ll be dead,” Swisher said.

Downey replied: “But my law firm will still be very active.”