Rise in diagnoses is prompting more US adults to ask: 'Do I have ADHD?'

NEW YORK (AP) — Allison Burk's teenage daughter struggled with uncontrolled emotions, a shrinking attention span and a growing tendency to procrastinate. A family doctor suggested ADHD testing, which led to an unexpected discovery: The teen had ADHD, and Burk did too.

During her daughter's evaluation, Burk thought, "Wait a minute. This sounds familiar," she recalled.

“I was able to piece together that this might be something I was experiencing,” said Burk, of Columbus, Ohio. She subsequently underwent her own testing and was diagnosed with ADHD — at age 42.

More adults are being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Diagnoses have been rising for decades but seem to have accelerated in the last few years.

A recent study suggested that more than 15 million U.S. adults — roughly 1 in 17 — have been diagnosed with ADHD. The condition always starts in childhood, but about half of adults with it are diagnosed when they are 18 or older.

Some doctors say the number of people coming in for evaluation is skyrocketing.

“Just in our clinic, requests for assessments have doubled in the last two years,” said Justin Barterian, a psychologist based at Ohio State University.

Here's a look at the phenomenon, and how to know if you might have the condition.

ADHD symptoms in adults

ADHD makes it hard for people to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors. It can be inherited, and is often treated with drugs, behavioral therapy, or both.

“It's like there's an engine in you and you feel like it's always running, and you can't turn it off except with medication,” said Judy Sandler, a 62-year-old Maine woman who was diagnosed in her 50s.

ADHD has been called the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorder in U.S. children, with more than 7 million kids diagnosed. Historically, it was thought to mainly affect boys (perhaps because boys with ADHD were seen as more disruptive in school) and to be something that kids grew out of.

But experts believe many people aren't diagnosed as kids and live with symptoms into adulthood.

Adults with the condition talk about having trouble focusing on tasks, juggling responsibilities, and planning and managing their time. Some talk about not putting things away, and straining personal relationships with their restlessness, mood swings and impulsiveness.

Burk said she was grouped with talented and gifted students in grade school but didn't complete college until her 30s because, “when I was 19, I hitchhiked across the country on a whim” and ended up a single mother in her early 20s. She now works in marketing and media relations for Ohio State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.