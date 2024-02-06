LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a stretch of questioning crucial to the defense of A$AP Rocky, his lawyer on Friday challenged the account of his accuser, who said he suffered a hand injury when the hip-hop performer fired a gun at him in 2021.

Superstar singer Rihanna, Rocky’s partner and the mother of their two children, watched from the audience as the man who goes by A$AP Relli, a former friend of Rocky, underwent a second day of cross-examination at the Los Angeles trial that left him visibly frustrated and at times angry.

She slipped into court for a third day about 30 minutes into the testimony and sat next to Rocky’s mother after coming in through a public entrance. After the lunch break, she entered the courtroom together with Rocky for the first time. She left separately and climbed into an SUV outside the courthouse, saying “I'm good, thank you” when a reporter asked how she was holding up. She had been brought in secretly on her two previous visits.

Relli had testified under prosecution questioning that his hand felt hot when Rocky fired at him on a Hollywood street and his hand was grazed. A photo was shown of scrapes that had torn the skin on his knuckles.

He did not seek medical attention until two days later in New York.

“You waited to fly all the way across country before seeking medical attention?” defense attorney Joe Tacopina asked.

“I had my hand wrapped that night,” Relli said, then acknowledged he had.

He said that after the incident, “I didn't trust LA. I didn't trust nobody.”

Rocky's attorneys contend that Relli only sought medical attention because the lawyer in a separate civil case where he's seeking money from the rapper, told him he should.

Relli at first denied that he had been acting on his lawyer's advice, but later conceded after hearing his previous testimony.

“You really don’t care about getting the police involved, your endgame was getting money from Rocky, correct?” Tacopina asked.

Relli answered, “No. I wanted protection. I wasn’t sure it wouldn’t happen again.”

Tacopina also challenged him about the short time he spent at the hospital.

“That’s one hour and 36 minutes for a gunshot, yeah?” the lawyer said.

“It was two days later,” Relli replied.

Anticipating the defense tactic, the prosecution told jurors during their opening statement that for the charges in the case — two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — it doesn't matter whether Relli was injured.

Guilty findings on both counts could lead to a maximum of 24 years in prison for Rocky.

That verdict could be a major turning point in the life of the rapper, who this weekend is nominated for his third Grammy Award at a ceremony at Crypto.com Arena just two miles from the trial.