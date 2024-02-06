LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most important testimony at the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky got second billing as the defendant’s partner and the mother of their children sat quietly but shined bright like a diamond in the audience.

Rihanna showed up at his Los Angeles trial — where he’s charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — for the first time on Wednesday, sitting between his sister and mother as his former friend testified about the moment he alleges Rocky fired at him.

The singing superstar was escorted in and out of the courtroom surreptitiously, and was already sitting in Rocky’s section before the jurors and the media entered. It’s not clear if the jurors noticed she was there, but all other eyes in the room shifted to her.

Wearing a long black dress with buttons that resembled an overcoat, she watched the proceedings calmly and periodically moved oversized, tortoiseshell glasses from atop her head to her eyes.

The witness, who goes by A$AP Relli and was born Terell Ephron, described the night in November of 2021 when he and Rocky, their relationship straining, had a confrontation and scuffled on a Hollywood street, and Rocky pointed a gun at him before walking away.

He testified Wednesday that he was shouting at Rocky as he walked after him, then Rocky pulled the gun again and held it in the air.

“He turned around and then it was like BOOM!” he told the jury. “The whole thing was like a movie, he kind of like pointed down and he shot the first shot.”

He said he felt a burning on his hand where a bullet grazed it.

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, could get up to 24 years in prison. Wearing a tan sport coat and patterned tie, Rocky watched intently as Relli testified about the moment Rocky allegedly fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021.

Rocky fired another shot that he didn't see because had hidden behind a mutual friend who was there with the rapper, who ran away after that.

He said, “I felt my hand hot,” and later added, “I was hit. Or I was grazed. I didn’t have a hole or nothing.”