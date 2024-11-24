All sections
WorldNovember 24, 2024

Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title with the Atlanta Braves, dies at 85

Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title when he hit a major league-best .366 for the Atlanta Braves, has died. He was 85.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Rico Carty, right, Hank Aaron, left, and Lew Burdette look up into stands at night on May 22, 1972 before exhibition game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Rico Carty, right, Hank Aaron, left, and Lew Burdette look up into stands at night on May 22, 1972 before exhibition game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Cleveland Indians infielder Rico Carty, 1976. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Cleveland Indians infielder Rico Carty, 1976. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rico Carty, who won the 1970 NL batting title when he hit a major league-best .366 for the Atlanta Braves, has died. He was 85.

Major League Baseball, the players’ association and the Braves paid tribute to Carty on social media on Sunday. A family friend told Listín Diario — a newspaper in Carty’s native Dominican Republic — that he died Saturday night in an Atlanta hospital.

“Carty was one of the first groundbreaking Latino stars in the major leagues, and he established himself as a hero to millions in his native Dominican Republic, his hometown of San Pedro de Macoris, and the city of Atlanta, where he was a beloved fan favorite,” the players' association said in its statement.

The Braves said Carty left an indelible mark on the organization.

“While his on-field accomplishments will never be forgotten, his unforgettable smile and generous nature will be sorely missed,” the team said in its statement.

Carty made his big league debut with the Braves in September 1963. He batted .330 with 22 homers and 88 RBIs in his first full season in 1964, finishing second to Dick Allen in voting for NL Rookie of the Year.

The Braves moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta after the 1965 season, and Carty got the franchise's first hit in its new home on April 12, 1966, against Pittsburgh.

Carty had his best year in 1970, batting .366 with 25 homers and a career-best 101 RBIs. He started the All-Star Game after he was elected as a write-in candidate, joining Willie Mays and Hank Aaron in the NL outfield.

Carty batted .299 with 204 homers and 890 RBIs over 15 years in the majors, also playing for Cleveland, Toronto, Oakland, Texas and the Chicago Cubs. He retired after the 1979 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

