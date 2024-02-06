All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 19, 2024

RFK Stadium site provision removed from federal spending bill, a blow to the Commanders and NFL

WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision to transfer the land that is the

STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo people make their way to RFK Stadium in Washington before an MLS soccer match between D.C. United and Toronto FC. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo people make their way to RFK Stadium in Washington before an MLS soccer match between D.C. United and Toronto FC. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, right, speaks with league commissioner Roger Goodell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, right, speaks with league commissioner Roger Goodell before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A provision to transfer the land that is the site of the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia is no longer included in Congress' slimmed-down, short-term spending bill that lawmakers are racing to pass before a government shutdown.

The removal Thursday of that part of the bill is a loss for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, who were hoping to have the land available as an option to build a new stadium. Controlling owner Josh Harris and Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbied on Capitol Hill in favor of its inclusion earlier this month.

The revised bill came after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk criticized and rejected the initial package, which included the RFK Stadium land remaining in District control for 99 years.

A team spokesperson had no comment when reached by email. Messages left for the offices of the league, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Rep. James Comer, R.-Ky., who initially introduced the legislation, were not immediately returned.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Commanders are considering places in the district, Maryland and Virginia to build a stadium in the coming years. Their lease at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, runs through 2027, and Harris called 2030 a “reasonable target” for a new one.

The team played at RFK Stadium 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the Capitol from 1961-96 before moving to Maryland. Harris and several co-owners, including Mitch Rales and Mark Ein, grew up as Washington football fans during that era, which included the glory days of three Super Bowl championships from 1982-91.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 19
Immigration agency deports highest numbers since 2014, aided...
WorldDec. 19
Amazon workers are striking at multiple delivery hubs. Here'...
WorldDec. 19
Sammy Sosa appears to acknowledge PED use, apologizes; Cubs ...
WorldDec. 19
In Florida, a race is on to save the Everglades and protect ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Musk ascends as a political force beyond his wealth by tanking budget deal
WorldDec. 19
Musk ascends as a political force beyond his wealth by tanking budget deal
Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances
WorldDec. 19
Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances
Closures, Social Security checks, furloughs: What a government shutdown might mean
WorldDec. 19
Closures, Social Security checks, furloughs: What a government shutdown might mean
Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 28 years
WorldDec. 19
Veteran Fox News business anchor Neil Cavuto leaving after 28 years
American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight
WorldDec. 19
American Airlines settles lawsuit filed by 3 Black men who were ordered off a flight
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting
WorldDec. 19
Former Uvalde schools police chief loses bid to toss criminal charges related to 2022 shooting
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria
WorldDec. 19
Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
WorldDec. 19
A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can't go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy