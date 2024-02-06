NEW YORK (AP) — Sally Buzbee, the former executive editor of The Washington Post and The Associated Press, is joining Reuters as the news agency's top editor for the United States and Canada, the company said Tuesday.

As news editor for the U.S. and Canada, Buzbee will replace Kieran Murray, who is taking over the company's live events business.

Buzbee left the Post in June after she objected to a reorganization plan being put in place by the company's new publisher, Will Lewis, that would have effectively demoted her.