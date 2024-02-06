All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
WorldSeptember 27, 2024
Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 35 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene devastates southeastern U.S., killing at least 35 and leaving millions without power. Rescuers race against time to save those trapped by floodwaters as the storm's aftermath unfolds.
STEPHEN SMITH, KATE PAYNE and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, Associated Press
Officer Nate Martir, a law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission, holds an American flag that was lying on the ground amid debris, while patrolling from a high water capable swamp buggy, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Officer Nate Martir, a law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission, holds an American flag that was lying on the ground amid debris, while patrolling from a high water capable swamp buggy, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Faith Cotto comforts her mother Nancy as they look at the remains of their home which burned during the flooding from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Faith Cotto comforts her mother Nancy as they look at the remains of their home which burned during the flooding from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the USGS checks the information in the bridge station on Hermi's Bridge checking the water gauge along the Chattahoochee River near Paces Ferry Drive SE after Hurricane Helene passed the area, Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
A member of the USGS checks the information in the bridge station on Hermi's Bridge checking the water gauge along the Chattahoochee River near Paces Ferry Drive SE after Hurricane Helene passed the area, Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door-to-door wellness checks, in coastal areas that were flooded by Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Venice, Fla . (Venice Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door-to-door wellness checks, in coastal areas that were flooded by Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Venice, Fla . (Venice Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An American flag sits in the floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
An American flag sits in the floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard District Seven via AP)
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard District Seven via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Capt. BJ Johnston, a law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission surveys destruction from a high water buggy in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Capt. BJ Johnston, a law enforcement officer from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission surveys destruction from a high water buggy in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door-to-door wellness checks, in coastal areas that were flooded by Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Venice, Fla . (Venice Police Department via AP)
This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door-to-door wellness checks, in coastal areas that were flooded by Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Venice, Fla . (Venice Police Department via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it after Hurricane Helene moved through the area, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on it after Hurricane Helene moved through the area, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves's mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A tree rests on an adandoned car on Interstate 20 in the aftermath of Hurrican Helene Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, Grovetown, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
A tree rests on an adandoned car on Interstate 20 in the aftermath of Hurrican Helene Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, Grovetown, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Officer Nate Martir, left, Capt. BJ Johnston and Lieutenant Kevin Kleis, law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission drive past destruction in a high water capable swamp buggy, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Officer Nate Martir, left, Capt. BJ Johnston and Lieutenant Kevin Kleis, law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission drive past destruction in a high water capable swamp buggy, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rhonda Bell looks on after an Oak tree landed on her 100-year-old home after Hurricane Helene moved through, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Rhonda Bell looks on after an Oak tree landed on her 100-year-old home after Hurricane Helene moved through, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Halle Brooks kayaks down a street flooded by Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Halle Brooks kayaks down a street flooded by Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Union Cathederal church is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Union Cathederal church is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Floodwaters surround a structure Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Floodwaters surround a structure Friday, Sept 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission drive past destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Law enforcement officers from the Florida Fish Wildlife and Conservation Commission drive past destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The business Chez What is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
The business Chez What is seen after of Hurricane Helene moved through the area Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks with her dog through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
A woman walks with her dog through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bradley Tennant looks through his house flooded with water from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Bradley Tennant looks through his house flooded with water from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Max Ceratti, 19, lifts up the garage door to examine the damage done to his car from Hurricane Helene at his home around the Sunset Park neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Max Ceratti, 19, lifts up the garage door to examine the damage done to his car from Hurricane Helene at his home around the Sunset Park neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People and pets are rescued from flooded neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
People and pets are rescued from flooded neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An airboat transports residents rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
An airboat transports residents rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clarissa Lucky gives a tour of her home that flooded from Hurricane Helene near DeSoto Park, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Clarissa Lucky gives a tour of her home that flooded from Hurricane Helene near DeSoto Park, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Citrus County Firefigher carries 11-year- old, Michael Cribbins, while conducting rescues from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
A Citrus County Firefigher carries 11-year- old, Michael Cribbins, while conducting rescues from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 35 people in four states, snapping trees like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said dozens of people were still trapped in buildings damaged by the Category 4 hurricane. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph) when it made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region in Florida’s rural Big Bend area, home to fishing villages and vacation hideaways where Florida’s Panhandle and peninsula meet.

The damage extended hundreds of miles to the north, with flooding as far away as northeast Tennessee, where a “dangerous rescue situation” was unfolding after 54 people were moved to the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital while rapid waters flooded the facility, according to Ballad Health.

In North Carolina, a lake used in the movie “Dirty Dancing” overtopped a dam. People in surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it was about to fail.

Multiple hospitals in southern Georgia were without power, and authorities were “having a hard time getting to places” so teams with chainsaws were “working to free up roads,” Kemp told a news conference.

Helene’s devastation comes as climate change exacerbates conditions that allow such storms to thrive, rapidly intensifying in warming waters and turning into powerful hurricanes and typhoons, sometimes in a matter of hours.

“Thank God we’re both alive to tell about it,” Rhonda Bell said after a towering oak tree smashed through the roof of her home in Valdosta, Georgia.

All five who died in one Florida county were in neighborhoods where residents had been told to evacuate, said Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County in the St. Petersburg area. He said people who stayed because they didn’t believe the warnings wound up hiding in their attics to escape the rising water.

“We tried to launch boats, we tried to use high-water vehicles and we just met with too many obstacles,” Gualtieri said. He said the death toll could rise as emergency crews go door-to-door in the flooded areas.

Increasing numbers of deaths also were reported in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Video on social media sites showed sheets of rain coming down and siding coming off buildings in Perry, Florida, near where the storm arrived. One news station showed a home that was overturned, and many communities established curfews.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” said Stephen Tucker, after the hurricane peeled off the brand-new roof of a church in Perry that had been replaced after Hurricane Idalia last year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the damage from Helene appeared to be greater than the combined damage of Idalia and Hurricane Debby in August. “It’s demoralizing,” he said.

President Joe Biden said he was praying for survivors as the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency headed to the area. The agency has deployed more than 1,500 workers, and they helped with 400 rescues by late morning.

In Tampa, some areas could be reached only by boat. Officials elsewhere warned that the water could contain live wires, sewage, sharp objects and other debris.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“If you are trapped and need help please call for rescuers – DO NOT TRY TO TREAD FLOODWATERS YOURSELF,” the sheriff’s office in Citrus County, Florida, warned in a Facebook post.

More than 4 million homes and businesses were without power Friday morning in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

In Georgia, an electrical utility group is warning of “catastrophic” damage to Georgia’s utility infrastructure. The Georgia Electric Membership Corp., which represents the state’s electric cooperatives, said the hurricane damaged more than 100 high voltage transmission lines and that more than 60 substations were out of service.

The hurricane came ashore near the mouth of the Aucilla River on Florida’s Gulf Coast. That location was only about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of where Idalia hit last year at nearly the same ferocity, causing widespread damage.

Atlanta was drenched, with car roofs poking out of the water in some neighborhoods.

As the hurricane’s eye passed near Valdosta, Georgia, a city of 55,000 near the Florida line, dozens of people huddled early Friday in a darkened hotel lobby. “We heard some rumbling,” said Fermin Herrera, 20, cradling his sleeping 2-month-old daughter in his arms.

Helene is the third storm to strike the city in just over a year. Tropical Storm Debby blacked out power to thousands in August, while Hurricane Idalia damaged an estimated 1,000 homes in Valdosta and surrounding Lowndes County a year ago. Now some downtown storefront windows were shattered and store awnings mangled.

Soon after it crossed over land, Helene weakened to a tropical storm, then weakened again to a tropical depression. Forecasters said it continued to produce catastrophic flooding, and raised the risk of mudslides in the Appalachian Mountains. Some areas received more than a foot of rain.

In North Carolina, forecasters warned of flooding that could be worse than anything seen in the past century. Evacuations were underway in several areas of the state Friday, and around 300 roads were closed. The Connecticut Army National Guard sent a helicopter to help.

“It’s terrible. I don’t know if I will ever see anything like this again,” said Spencer Tate Andrews, of Asheville, North Carolina.

School districts and multiple universities canceled classes. Airports in Florida that closed were to reopen Friday, and inspectors were out examining bridges and causeways along the Gulf Coast to get them back open to traffic quickly, the state’s transportation secretary said.

Helene earlier swamped parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, flooding streets and toppling trees as it brushed the resort city of Cancun and passed offshore. In western Cuba, Helene knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it brushed past the island.

Helene was the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures.

___

Payne reported from Tallahassee, Florida, and Hollingsworth reported from Kansas City, Missouri. Associated Press journalists Seth Borenstein in New York; Jeff Amy in Atlanta; Russ Bynum in Valdosta, Georgia; Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Andrea Rodríguez in Havana; Mark Stevenson and María Verza in Mexico City; and Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldSep. 28
In global game of influence, China turns to a cheap and effe...
WorldSep. 28
Jimmy Carter at 100: A century of changes for a president, t...
WorldSep. 28
Trump is set to respond to Harris on immigration during his ...
WorldSep. 28
Vance exuded calm during a tense debate stage moment. Can he...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Indicted New York City mayor adopts familiar defense: He was targeted for his politics
WorldSep. 28
Indicted New York City mayor adopts familiar defense: He was targeted for his politics
At least 44 dead as Helene weakens into a post-tropical cyclone
WorldSep. 28
At least 44 dead as Helene weakens into a post-tropical cyclone
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico First Woman President
WorldSep. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Mexico First Woman President
Suspicious package sent to elections officials in Minnesota prompts evacuation and FBI investigation
WorldSep. 27
Suspicious package sent to elections officials in Minnesota prompts evacuation and FBI investigation
Wisconsin Supreme Court says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will remain on swing state's ballot
WorldSep. 27
Wisconsin Supreme Court says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name will remain on swing state's ballot
Billie Jean King nets another legacy honor: the Congressional Gold Medal
WorldSep. 27
Billie Jean King nets another legacy honor: the Congressional Gold Medal
CBS News says it will be up to Harris and Walz to fact-check each other in veep debate
WorldSep. 27
CBS News says it will be up to Harris and Walz to fact-check each other in veep debate
Rescue missions after Helene's flooding include dozens stranded on Tennessee hospital roof
WorldSep. 27
Rescue missions after Helene's flooding include dozens stranded on Tennessee hospital roof
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy