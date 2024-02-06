NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Patients and their caregivers sought shelter Friday on a Tennessee hospital's roof after flooding caused by Hurricane Helene drove them from the building's interior and conditions made rescue efforts difficult.

The dramatic scene at Unicoi County Hospital near the North Carolina border was one of several that played out across the southern U.S. in Helene's wake, as flooding caused by its storm surge and rain sent thousands of police officers, firefighters, National Guard members and others on rescue missions. Hundreds were saved, but at least 40 died.

Unicoi County Hospital tried to evacuate 11 patients and 43 others Friday morning after the Nolichucky River overflowed its banks and flooded the facility, but the water was too treacherous for boats sent by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. The decision was made to take everyone to the roof.

“The water there simply came up faster with more debris than was safe to operate in the rafts to ferry from a dry point back to the hospital,” said Patrick Sheehan, Tennessee's emergency operations director.

After other helicopters failed to reach the hospital because of the storm's winds, a Virginia State Police helicopter was able to land on the roof. Three National Guard helicopters with hoist capabilities were on the way, officials said.

“We ask everyone to please pray for the people at Unicoi County Hospital, the first responders on-scene, the military leaders who are actively working to help, and our state leaders,” said Ballad Health, the hospital's owner, on social media.

Meanwhile in Florida, the efforts of 1,500 search-and-rescue personnel will be concentrated on securing and stabilizing affected communities through the weekend, said Kevin Guthrie, the state's emergency operations director. The Category 4 storm made landfall on the Northwest Florida coast late Thursday, but it created flooding from storm surge all along the state's Gulf Coast.

“As those sorts of rescue missions happen today, and continue, please do not go out and visit the impacted areas,” Guthrie said at a Friday news conference in the Florida capital of Tallahassee. “I beg of you, do not get in their way.”

The reported rescues ranged from life-threatening situations to people trapped in their homes by waist-high water and unable to flee on their own.

Five people died in Pinellas County and dozens were rescued after the storm surge hit an unprecedented 8 feet (2.4 meters), forcing some to seek shelter in their attics. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the deaths all occurred in neighborhoods where authorities told residents to evacuate, but many ignored the warnings.

He said survivors told deputies they didn’t believe the warnings after other residents told them the surge wouldn’t be that bad.

“We made our case. We told people what they needed to do, and they chose otherwise,” Gualtieri said.

Gualtieri said his deputies tried overnight to reach those who had been trapped, but in some neighborhoods it just wasn’t safe. Pinellas County includes St. Petersburg.

“I was out there personally. We tried to launch boats, we tried to use high-water vehicles and we just met with too many obstacles,” Gualtieri said. He said the death toll could rise as emergency crews go door-to-door in the flooded areas to see if anyone remains.

In neighboring Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, the sheriff’s office rescued more than 300 people overnight from storm surge. Spokesperson Amanda Granit said those included a 97-year-old woman with dementia and her 63-year-old daughter, who got surprised by the surge and needed help fleeing their flooded home; and a 19-year-old woman whose car got stuck as she drove in the rising water and couldn’t get out.