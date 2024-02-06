JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, among former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, won reelection Tuesday in Missouri by fending off a challenge from Democrat Lucas Kunce.

Hawley told supporters Tuesday that Missourians “voted to save the United States of America.” They sent a message, he said, “that we believe in this country, that God is not done with America yet. And we are here to fight for America’s future.”

Kunce put up a fight, outraising Hawley and securing support from Missouri-born celebrities John Goodman, Jon Hamm and Andy Cohen. He was ahead handily in St. Louis, Kansas City and Boone County, home to the University of Missouri-Columbia, but it wasn't enough to overcome Hawley's dominance in the rest of the state.

Hawley and Kunce clashed repeatedly throughout the campaign, beginning with a tense confrontation at the Missouri State Fair in August. The two stood inches apart and debated about whether to have a debate, with Kunce calling Hawley “weird” and “cartoony” and Hawley at one point cursing.