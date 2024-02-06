All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldNovember 6, 2024

Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing a second term

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley secures a second term in Missouri, defeating Democrat Lucas Kunce. Despite strong urban support for Kunce, Hawley's statewide dominance ensured his reelection.

SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. thanks supporters at an election watch party in Ozark, Mo., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. thanks supporters at an election watch party in Ozark, Mo., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. thanks supporters at an election watch party in Ozark, Mo., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. thanks supporters at an election watch party in Ozark, Mo., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce concedes the race to incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at an election night watch party in Kansas City, Mo. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Missouri Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce concedes the race to incumbent Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at an election night watch party in Kansas City, Mo. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce thanks his wife Marilyn before he concedes the race to incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at an election night watch party in Kansas City, Mo. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Missouri Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce thanks his wife Marilyn before he concedes the race to incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at an election night watch party in Kansas City, Mo. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Missouri Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce, with his wife Marilyn, concedes the race to incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at an election night watch party in Kansas City, Mo. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Missouri Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate Lucas Kunce, with his wife Marilyn, concedes the race to incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at an election night watch party in Kansas City, Mo. (Chris Ochsner/The Kansas City Star via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, among former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, won reelection Tuesday in Missouri by fending off a challenge from Democrat Lucas Kunce.

Hawley told supporters Tuesday that Missourians “voted to save the United States of America.” They sent a message, he said, “that we believe in this country, that God is not done with America yet. And we are here to fight for America’s future.”

Kunce put up a fight, outraising Hawley and securing support from Missouri-born celebrities John Goodman, Jon Hamm and Andy Cohen. He was ahead handily in St. Louis, Kansas City and Boone County, home to the University of Missouri-Columbia, but it wasn't enough to overcome Hawley's dominance in the rest of the state.

Hawley and Kunce clashed repeatedly throughout the campaign, beginning with a tense confrontation at the Missouri State Fair in August. The two stood inches apart and debated about whether to have a debate, with Kunce calling Hawley “weird” and “cartoony” and Hawley at one point cursing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hawley later made a surprise appearance at a September debate held by the Missouri Press Association, joining Kunce.

The two split over issues such as abortion, with Hawley opposing a constitutional amendment on Tuesday's ballot enshrining abortion rights in the state. Kunce supports the amendment, which passed.

Democrats hoped the abortion amendment would energize voters and help them claw their way back to political relevance in Missouri.

Missouri voters first elected Hawley to the Senate in 2018, ousting Claire McCaskill, one of the last Democrats to hold statewide office in Missouri. He previously served as Missouri attorney general.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 6
Iran's currency falls to an all-time low as Trump clinches t...
WorldNov. 6
Donald Trump has sweeping plans for a second administration....
WorldNov. 6
Trump win ignites crypto frenzy that sends bitcoin to a reco...
WorldNov. 6
On Ukraine's front and in Kyiv, hope and pragmatism compete ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
WorldNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change returns Trump to the White House
WorldNov. 6
AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for change returns Trump to the White House
Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pakistan's cultural capital of Lahore
WorldNov. 6
Record-high pollution sickens thousands in Pakistan's cultural capital of Lahore
Global leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world -- again
WorldNov. 6
Global leaders congratulate Trump, but his victory looks set to roil the world -- again
Jenniffer González of Puerto Rico's pro-statehood party edges ahead in gubernatorial election
WorldNov. 6
Jenniffer González of Puerto Rico's pro-statehood party edges ahead in gubernatorial election
Middle East latest: Rescue workers pull 30 bodies from apartments in Lebanon after Israeli strike
WorldNov. 6
Middle East latest: Rescue workers pull 30 bodies from apartments in Lebanon after Israeli strike
AP PHOTOS: Stark contrast between Harris and Trump supporters as election margin becomes razor thin
WorldNov. 6
AP PHOTOS: Stark contrast between Harris and Trump supporters as election margin becomes razor thin
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 America Reacts
WorldNov. 6
PHOTO COLLECTION: US Election 2024 America Reacts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy