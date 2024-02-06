JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, among former President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters, won reelection Tuesday in Missouri by fending off a challenge from Democrat Lucas Kunce.
Hawley told supporters Tuesday that Missourians “voted to save the United States of America.” They sent a message, he said, “that we believe in this country, that God is not done with America yet. And we are here to fight for America’s future.”
Kunce put up a fight, outraising Hawley and securing support from Missouri-born celebrities John Goodman, Jon Hamm and Andy Cohen. He was ahead handily in St. Louis, Kansas City and Boone County, home to the University of Missouri-Columbia, but it wasn't enough to overcome Hawley's dominance in the rest of the state.
Hawley and Kunce clashed repeatedly throughout the campaign, beginning with a tense confrontation at the Missouri State Fair in August. The two stood inches apart and debated about whether to have a debate, with Kunce calling Hawley “weird” and “cartoony” and Hawley at one point cursing.
Hawley later made a surprise appearance at a September debate held by the Missouri Press Association, joining Kunce.
The two split over issues such as abortion, with Hawley opposing a constitutional amendment on Tuesday's ballot enshrining abortion rights in the state. Kunce supports the amendment, which passed.
Democrats hoped the abortion amendment would energize voters and help them claw their way back to political relevance in Missouri.
Missouri voters first elected Hawley to the Senate in 2018, ousting Claire McCaskill, one of the last Democrats to hold statewide office in Missouri. He previously served as Missouri attorney general.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.