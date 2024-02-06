HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican David McCormick has won Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat, as the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund beat three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Tuesday’s election after accusing the incumbent of supporting policies that led to inflation, domestic turmoil and war.

The battleground state contest pads Republicans' majority in the Senate, which they wrested from Democratic control this week.

McCormick, 59, recaptured a GOP seat in Pennsylvania that Republicans lost in 2022, paying off a bet that party brass made when they urged McCormick to run and consolidated support behind him.

McCormick drew on contacts from across the worlds of government, politics and finance to secure backing for his campaign after he was CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund and served at the highest levels of former President George W. Bush’s administration.

Beating Casey is earth-shaking for Pennsylvania’s Democratic establishment. Casey is the namesake of a former two-term governor and Pennsylvania’s longest-serving Democrat ever in the Senate. Until Tuesday, Casey had won six statewide general elections going back to 1996.

McCormick drummed out the consistent message that Casey was a do-nothing and weak career politician who was a key ally of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. McCormick maintained that he would bring leadership to the job.

McCormick also benefited from tens of millions of dollars in campaign cash from billionaires and other allies from across the worlds of hedge funds and securities trading.

It was McCormick’s second time running, this time with a clear primary and former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, after he lost narrowly to the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022’s expensive seven-way primary.

He has a long resume that includes being decorated for his Army service in the Gulf War, earning a Ph.D from Princeton University, running online auction house FreeMarkets Inc. — which had its name on a skyscraper in Pittsburgh during the tech boom — and sitting on the boards of prominent institutions, including Trump’s Defense Advisory Board.

He had baggage, too.