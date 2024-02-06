All sections
WorldOctober 4, 2024

Relatives say a whole family was killed in Israel's deadliest West Bank strike since Oct. 7

TULKAREM, West Bank (AP) — An

NASSER NASSER and AREF TUFAHA, Associated Press
Palestinians examine the damage following an Israeli airstrike in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, which Palestinian health officials say killed 18 people and the Israeli military says took out a Hamas leader, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinians examine the damage following an Israeli airstrike in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, which Palestinian health officials say killed 18 people and the Israeli military says took out a Hamas leader, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
TULKAREM, West Bank (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a West Bank cafe that the military said targeted Palestinian militants also killed a family of four, including two young children, relatives told The Associated Press on Friday.

The strike slammed into a three-story building in the Tulkarem refugee camp late Thursday, setting it on fire, destroying a popular cafe and killing at least 18 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry. It was the deadliest strike in the West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly a year ago.

On Friday, paramedics searched the rubble inside the blasted-out coffee shop, gathering human remains into small boxes. Young boys and men walked among the ruins of the shop, with holes in the ceiling and debris blanketing the ground, digging past bloodstained furniture and dislodged iron beams for anything to salvage.

Among the dead was the Abu Zahra family: Muhammad, a bakery worker; his wife, Saja; and their two children, Sham, 8, and Karam, 6, according to the man's brother, Mustafa Abu Zahra, who said the family lived above the coffee shop. He added that one of Muhammad’s brothers-in-law was also in the apartment at the time and was killed.

The Israeli military said the strike killed several militants, including Hamas’ leader in the camp, who it accused of planning and taking part in multiple attacks against Israeli civilians. Tulkarem, known to be a hotbed of Palestinian militancy, is a flashpoint in the West Bank and a frequent target of Israeli military raids.

Hamas, which did not immediately claim any of the dead as its fighters, condemned the strike and called for Palestinians in Tulkarem to rise up.

Israel has carried out several large-scale raids in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. While airstrikes used to be rare in the Palestinian territory, they have grown more common since the outbreak of war as Israeli forces clamp down, saying they aim to prevent attacks on their citizens.

Israeli fire has killed at least 722 Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7, Palestinian health officials say. In that time, Palestinian militants have launched a number of attacks on soldiers at checkpoints and within Israel.

A shooting attack in Tel Aviv earlier this week that Israeli police said was carried out by Palestinians from the West Bank left at least six people dead.

Nimer Fayat, the owner of Dr. Coffee, said the cafe was full with “regular customers coming to eat and drink” when the strike occurred around 10:15 p.m.

“What happened was a very strong blow, the likes of which we had not seen in the past since the Al-Aqsa Intifada,” he said, using a Palestinian term for the second intifada, or uprising, in the early 2000s.

Paramedics rushing to the area encountered a ghastly scene, with body parts flung onto power lines by the force of the blast, said Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent, whose teams brought nine dead to the hospital.

A full list of the dead and wounded was not immediately released by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Yasser Jibra, another relative of the Abu Zahras, said the strike was “like a lightning bolt.”

“Look around, the destruction is so obvious," he said, adding that it was difficult to identify the bodies of his loved ones.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on civilian deaths in the strike. Israel says it takes care to guard against such deaths.

But to Jibra, that means little.

“This is the work of the criminal occupation, which does not take into account the presence of a child or a woman, or an elderly or young person," he said, as he stood inside the blasted-out cafe. "Everything is permissible for them.”

___

Associated Press reporter Julia Frankel and producer Ibrahim Hazboun contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

