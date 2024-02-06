All sections
WorldNovember 10, 2024

Reds honor Pete Rose with a 14-hour visitation at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of fans streamed into Great American Ball Park despite steady rain on Sunday to pay respects to Pete Rose, baseball's career hits leader, who

JEFF WALLNER, Associated Press
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Wilcox, 59, of Lexington, Ky., cries after paying his respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Joe Wilcox, 59, of Lexington, Ky., cries after paying his respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kara, second from left, and Fawn Rose, center, both daughters of Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, meet baseball fans during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Kara, second from left, and Fawn Rose, center, both daughters of Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, meet baseball fans during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Baseball fans line up to pay their respects to Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during a public visitation, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of fans streamed into Great American Ball Park despite steady rain on Sunday to pay respects to Pete Rose, baseball's career hits leader, who died Sept. 30 at the age of 83.

The 14-hour visitation, in honor of Rose's jersey number, was arranged by the Cincinnati Reds with cooperation from Rose's daughters, Fawn and Kara, who exchanged hugs, stories and even some tears with fans.

“We wanted to do something like this,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame. “You could see from the turnout, it means a lot to the people here. It’s a moving experience.”

Rose, known as Charlie Hustle for his unbridled passion for the game, was the engine behind Cincinnati's Big Red Machine clubs that won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and '76.

A 17-time All-Star, the switch-hitting Rose played on three World Series winners. He was the National League MVP in 1973 and World Series MVP two years later. He holds the major league record for games played (3,562) and plate appearances (15,890). But no milestone approached his 4,256 hits, breaking his hero Ty Cobb’s 4,191.

Rose agreed to a permanent ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 following an investigation by MLB that determined he bet on Reds games from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Two years later, the Hall of Fame barred players on the permanent ineligible list from the Hall ballot.

Despite his indiscretions away from the diamond, fans arrived as early as 4 a.m. Sunday to honor Rose, slowly passing by an urn containing his ashes and a table displaying his bright red Reds Hall of Fame induction suit jacket and other memorabilia while a highlight video of his illustrious career played on the concourse video boards.

Fans left flowers and other mementos at the Rose statue located just outside the main entrance to the ballpark.

“He was a guy you thought was going to live forever,” longtime Reds fan Bob Augspurger said. “When I heard the news, obviously it was sad. Baseball lost its greatest ambassador.”

Fawn Rose said in a statement, “We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community, and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Brother, Pete Rose."

The Reds plan to honor Rose on “Pete Rose Day” when they play the Chicago White Sox on May 14 with first pitch planned for 7:14 p.m., also in homage to his No. 14.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

