A nearly four-minute audio recording allegedly captured Shohei Ohtani 's former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara impersonating the baseball star on a call with a bank as he attempted to transfer $200,000 for what he describes as a car loan, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The recording referenced in a court filing and obtained by The Associated Press is being used to back up prosecutors' push for a nearly five-year sentence for Mizuhara, who previously pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing almost $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.

Prosecutors are also seeking restitution of the nearly $17 million to Ohtani, as well as a penalty of more than $1 million to the IRS.

Mizuhara is due to be sentenced Feb. 6 after pleading guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return.

His attorney, Michael G. Freedman, did not respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

In the recording, a man is heard identifying himself as Ohtani and saying that he tried to log into online banking but it wasn’t available. He later confirms that the transaction amount is $200,000.

When the woman from the bank asks him the reason for the transaction, he says it's for a car loan.

“What is your relationship to the payee?” she asks.

“Um, he’s my friend," the man responds.