“Chase Chrisley had done the right thing that evening by calling a driver to take him home,” Adam Ambrose, a representative for Chrisley, said in a statement Monday. “He did not assault anyone. Chase was trying to close out his tab and leave.”

The police report said the manager told officers that the 28-year-old Chrisley was acting “very disrespectful and belligerent,” refused to leave several times and that his behavior worsened, leading to the slapping.

Chrisley left with his driver before officers arrived, police said. He was released on a $10,000 bond after his arrest Thursday on suspicion of simple battery. Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are both in prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. A jury in 2022 found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The older Chrisleys were also found guilty of tax evasion by hiding their earnings.