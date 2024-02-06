All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 12, 2025

Reality TV star Chase Chrisley accused of slapping a Twin Peaks bar manager in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV star Chase Chrisley is accused of slapping the manager of a popular sports bar in Atlanta after refusing to leave.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - "Chrisley Knows Best" cast members from left, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Crisley, Julie Crisley and Todd Chrisley attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2014 Upfront at the Javits Center on Thursday, May 15, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - "Chrisley Knows Best" cast members from left, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Crisley, Julie Crisley and Todd Chrisley attend the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2014 Upfront at the Javits Center on Thursday, May 15, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV star Chase Chrisley is accused of slapping the manager of a popular sports bar in Atlanta after refusing to leave.

Chrisley, who gained fame on the “Chrisley Knows Best” show that featured his parents and close-knit family, was allegedly drunk at a Twin Peaks restaurant on Jan. 6 and refused to leave when asked by the manager, according to an Atlanta police report. He allegedly slapped the manager twice in the face, including once while he was on the phone with 911, according to audio of the call that was released.

Chrisley was arrested Thursday on suspicion of simple battery and later released on a $10,000 bond. A public relations representative Chrisley lists on his Instagram account didn't immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday about the incident.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An Atlanta police report said the manager told officers that the 28-year-old Chrisley was acting “very disrespectful and belligerent.” He refused to leave several times and his behavior got worse — culminating in the slapping.

Chrisley left with his driver before officers arrived. The restaurant shared security footage of the incident with police.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are both in prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. A jury in 2022 found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The older Chrisleys were also found guilty of tax evasion by hiding their earnings.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 12
Clippers, Lakers to resume their wildfire-delayed schedules ...
WorldJan. 12
Canada's Trudeau urges US consumers to consider the harm of ...
WorldJan. 12
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly reverse course, won't build co...
WorldJan. 12
Biden, Netanyahu discuss latest in effort to reach an Israel...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
No pants? No problem. London subway riders bare their legs to brighten a gray winter day
WorldJan. 12
No pants? No problem. London subway riders bare their legs to brighten a gray winter day
A dad and daughter help evacuees learn whether their homes survived the California wildfires
WorldJan. 12
A dad and daughter help evacuees learn whether their homes survived the California wildfires
Southern areas hit by winter storm thaw out as power slowly returns
WorldJan. 12
Southern areas hit by winter storm thaw out as power slowly returns
'Den of Thieves 2' opens at No. 1 as 'Better Man' flops
WorldJan. 12
'Den of Thieves 2' opens at No. 1 as 'Better Man' flops
A young gorilla rescued from aircraft hold recovers at Istanbul zoo
WorldJan. 12
A young gorilla rescued from aircraft hold recovers at Istanbul zoo
CBS' Jim Nantz will reach a rare broadcasting milestone when he calls his 500th NFL game Sunday
WorldJan. 12
CBS' Jim Nantz will reach a rare broadcasting milestone when he calls his 500th NFL game Sunday
New England hires former Patriots Super Bowl champ Mike Vrabel as its next coach
WorldJan. 12
New England hires former Patriots Super Bowl champ Mike Vrabel as its next coach
The California wildfires could be leaving deeper inequality in their wake
WorldJan. 12
The California wildfires could be leaving deeper inequality in their wake
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy