Reaction to the death of Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who died Monday from brain cancer. He was 58.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about Dikembe’s passing. He was a defensive force on the court who changed the way the game of basketball is played. But more importantly, Dikembe truly changed the world and improved countless lives through his humanitarian work in Africa. I will especially miss hearing his booming laugh. My condolences to his wife, Rose, his children and his family.” — Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

“I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation. Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“As a basketball player, he might have been the best defensive player to ever play the NBA. I never saw (Bill) Russell playing, but he’d have to be awfully good to be as good as Dikembe. You’re very fortunate as a coach when your best player is the one that works the hardest and keeps all the rules, which is what Dikembe did. But his legacy might be even bigger with the work that he did off of the court." — Former Nuggets coach Dan Issel

“Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and his loved ones at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace.” — Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol.

“Honestly, I know him more for his commercials. It’s just how I grew up. I never got to watch him play. It just shows the impact he’s made not only on the court. I know he’s done a lot of work worldwide and made an impact on everybody’s lives in a different way.” — Cleveland center Jarrett Allen, who revealed Monday that he wanted to bring back Mutombo's finger-wag celebration before being told that the Hall of Famer had died earlier in the day.

“Like many across the globe, my heart is heavy with the loss of Atlanta Hawks legend and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo. I am grateful for the opportunity to visit with him and his wife Rose at their home last month and express the gratitude and pride Atlantans and millions worldwide held for such a truly good man. He is not just a Hall of Famer — he is irreplaceable. My prayers are with his family and loved ones.” — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“It's really hard to believe and it's hard for us to be without that guy.” — Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

