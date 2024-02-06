A California farm expanded a recall of raw milk sold in stores and halted production after state health and agriculture officials found bird flu virus in more milk samples.

Raw Farm, of Fresno, voluntarily recalled all whole milk and cream products from stores late Tuesday after tests found bird flu virus in “multiple” retail samples and dairy storage and bottling sites. The recall covers all Raw Farm milk and cream produced between Nov. 9 and Nov. 27.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture quarantined the farm and suspended distribution of raw milk, cream, kefir, butter and cheese products produced on or after Nov. 27.

“Californians are strongly encouraged not to consume any raw milk or cream products in their possession or still on store shelves,” officials said in a statement.

The move followed recalls of two lots of Raw Farm products after bird flu was first detected in retail milk on Nov. 21.

No known cases of bird flu virus have been confirmed in people who drank raw milk, health officials said. Pasteurized milk is heat-treated to kill the virus and remains safe to drink.

Pet owners also should avoid feeding Raw Farm products sold nationwide as “pet food topper” or “pet food kefir” to their animals, who can become ill, health officials said. Cats on farms with infected cows have developed brain damage and died after drinking contaminated raw milk.