TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An extraordinarily rare dime whose whereabouts had remained a mystery since the late 1970s has sold for just over $500,000.

The coin, which was struck by the U.S. Mint in San Francisco in 1975, depicts President Franklin D. Roosevelt and is one of just two known to exist without its distinctive “S” mint mark.

Three sisters from Ohio inherited the dime after the death of their brother, who had kept it in a bank vault for more than 40 years.