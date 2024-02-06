All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Rapper A$AP Rocky's lawyers will make their case at his felony trial over 2 assault charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Rihanna leaves Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Liam McEwan)
Singer Rihanna leaves Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Liam McEwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A$AP Relli testifies during A$AP Rocky's trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/Pool via AP)
A$AP Relli testifies during A$AP Rocky's trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Rihanna, center, returns to Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Liam McEwan)
Singer Rihanna, center, returns to Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Liam McEwan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defense attorney Joe Tacopina listens to opening remarks from the prosecuting attorney during the trial of his client, Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Defense attorney Joe Tacopina listens to opening remarks from the prosecuting attorney during the trial of his client, Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec, left, shows a document to A$AP Relli during A$AP Rocky's trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/Pool via AP)
Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec, left, shows a document to A$AP Relli during A$AP Rocky's trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Frazer Harrison/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A$AP Rocky 's lawyers will make their case and try to establish a counternarrative Friday at his trial in Los Angeles, where the hip-hop star and fashion mogul is charged with firing a gun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021.

They plan to call to the stand rapper A$AP Twelvyy, who, like both the defendant and the man he's charged with shooting, was a member of the A$AP Mob, a group of young artists and creators that formed at a New York high school nearly 20 years ago.

Twelvyy was one of two members of the crew who accompanied Rocky to a meetup with A$AP Relli, with whom he had a long-simmering beef that came to a head, he said, when Rocky fired a gun at him.

Twelvyy is expected to testify that Rocky fired a starter pistol that only shoots blanks, which he carries as a prop for security. The defense contends that the phony gun answers many questions about the case, including why Relli only had grazed knuckles and no other injuries.

The potentially confusing set of “A$AP” names have become familiar to people in the courtroom, and most likely the jury, through the approximately three days of Relli's testimony, which makes up the bulk of prosecutors' case, rested on Thursday.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and if convicted on both, he can legally get up to 24 years in prison.

Rihanna, the superstar singer who is Rocky’s longtime partner and the mother of their toddler sons, slipped into the courtroom Thursday afternoon and sat in Rocky’s section after several days of absence. She had her hair up and wore glasses with a tan trenchcoat on a rainy day in LA.

The defense has not said whether Rocky will take the considerable risk of going on the stand himself, which he is not legally required to do. He already opted to take a significant risk by turning down the prosecution's pre-trial offer of a recommended sentence of just 180 days in jail and other relatively minor penalties in exchange for a guilty plea on one count.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Raised in Harlem, the Grammy nominee had his mainstream breakthrough when his first studio album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2013.

But his role as a fashion maven has almost eclipsed his music. He is set to be a celebrity co-host on fashion's biggest night, the Met Gala, in May.

The suits he wears in the courtroom and the overcoats he wears outside it have become fodder for discussion and inspired a New York Times story on his style.

A publicist for Yves Saint Laurent sent a news release, of the kind usually reserved for red carpets, saying that one day in court he was wearing an “Yves jacket in wool chine,” a “shirt in silk crepe de chine” and “high-waisted pants in wool chine.”

His fashion sense even came up in phone recordings played in court, in which a person purported to be Relli declares that Rocky was “not a true gangster” and that “this is the case of Dior.”

The defense has already brought one witness it was allowed to call early, an internet branding consultant who worked with both Rocky and Relli. He recorded phone calls, purportedly with Relli saying his main intention was to get millions from Rocky, and the criminal case didn't matter.

Relli said in his testimony that the recordings were fake.

But prosecutor John Lewin established that everything Relli said in them was consistent with his testimony.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
AP PHOTOS: A tour through northeastern Syria in a moment of ...
WorldFeb. 7
One of the victims of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting calle...
WorldFeb. 7
Bangladesh's government warns of stern action after house wh...
WorldFeb. 7
Iran supreme leader says US talks 'not intelligent, wise or ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: New York Fashion Week
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: New York Fashion Week
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle but silent on option to resign
WorldFeb. 7
Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle but silent on option to resign
AP Week in Pictures
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
WorldFeb. 7
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
WorldFeb. 7
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
WorldFeb. 7
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
Kids in New York keep dying while 'subway surfing' on top of trains. Can they be stopped?
WorldFeb. 7
Kids in New York keep dying while 'subway surfing' on top of trains. Can they be stopped?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy