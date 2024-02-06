NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers reached a deal with Igor Shesterkin on Friday that will make him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, according to multiple reports.

Shesterkin, who turns 29 on Dec. 30, agreed to an eight-year extension worth a reported $92 million, for an average annual value of $11.5 million. That tops Carey Price’s eight-year, $84 million deal he signed with Montreal in 2017 as the richest for a goalie.

The Rangers did not announce the contract, and Shesterkin declined to comment on it after the Rangers' 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

“I cannot say anything else," Shesterkin said. "Maybe we can talk about it tomorrow.”