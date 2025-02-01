Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal

The New York Rangers acquired veteran center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a multiplayer deal on Friday night.

The Rangers sent center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 conditional draft pick to Vancouver. New York also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

The Canucks were expected to trade either Miller or Elias Pettersson after a reported rift between the two stars. Miller was a last-minute scratch before Vancouver's 5-3 loss at Dallas on Friday, and the teams announced the deal during the game.

“I want to thank J.T. for his time here in Vancouver,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “J.T. was a passionate impact player and good leader for our hockey team. Moving him was not an easy decision but we are pleased with our return from the Rangers. Both Filip and Victor are good additions for our club and we are excited to see what they bring to us on the ice.”

Miller, 31, was drafted by the Rangers with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NHL draft and spent parts of six seasons in New York before being dealt to Tampa Bay along with defenseman Ryan McDonagh on Feb. 26, 2018.

Miller, in the second year of a seven-year, $56 million deal, will be counted on to bolster a Rangers lineup that has struggled after winning the Presidents' Trophy a year ago and reaching the Eastern Conference final. Miller had nine goals and 26 assists in 40 games with Vancouver this season.

“When you’re in this business long enough, there’s going to be things like that,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said of the trade. “Millsey was a big part of the team. I’m sure he’s emotional. ... Millsey’s played great hockey for the Canucks and myself. Obviously, a heart-and-soul guy. I think he’s going to do well over there.”

Pettersson didn't want to discuss his issues with Miller or what it means for him going forward.

“I don't want to get into that,” he said. “All we can do is look forward.”

The Canucks later acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson — no relation to Elias — and forward Drew O'Connor from Pittsburgh in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, prospect Melvin Fernstrom and the draft pick they got from the Rangers in the earlier deal.