All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 14, 2025

Rams overwhelm Vikings 27-9 in wild-card playoff game moved to Arizona because of LA wildfires

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Darnold tried to step up in the pocket to find a receiver but there was nowhere to go. The blue and yellow wall that was the Los Angeles Rams' defense closed too fast.

DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) as Jared Verse (8) dives on during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) as Jared Verse (8) dives on during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with Byron Young (0) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates his sack of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with Byron Young (0) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrate a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske (55) celebrate a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts to a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts to a sack on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws as Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) defends during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws as Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) defends during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to a Davis Allen touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to a Davis Allen touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception as Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) defends during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) scores on a 13-yard touchdown reception as Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) defends during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) defends a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) defends a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talk after an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell talk after an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) celebrates a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (92) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) celebrates sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Darnold tried to step up in the pocket to find a receiver but there was nowhere to go. The blue and yellow wall that was the Los Angeles Rams' defense closed too fast.

Akhello Witherspoon got there first, knocking the Minnesota quarterback to the ground as the ball popped loose. Jared Verse scooped it up and the Rams faithful roared their approval in their adopted home of State Farm Stadium as the rookie ran untouched for a 57-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford was right there with them.

“Our defense,” he said, “just went crazy.”

Los Angeles — the football team, but especially the city — has had a tough week as wildfires have decimated large portions of the metropolitan area. The Rams channeled all that sorrow and uncertainty into a dominant defensive performance, sacking Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night in an NFC wild-card game that was moved from Southern California to Arizona.

Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Rams (11-7) looked comfortable from the first snap. LA drove for a touchdown on the opening drive and built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“I thought they epitomized and represented the city the right way,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “You talk about sports offering a platform for people to come together and offer a little temporary relief — I thought the way our team competed tonight was what that looked like.”

The game was moved to the Phoenix suburbs, nearly 400 miles east of the Rams' home in Inglewood, California, in part because public safety resources were needed to address the wildfires. LA's next game will be on the East Coast against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Verse's touchdown with 4:35 left in the second quarter gave the Rams a 17-3 lead. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker somersaulted into the end zone at the end of the game-changing play.

“I was going to dunk on the field goal post, but I was too tired,” Verse said, laughing.

The fumble return sent Rams fans into a frenzy — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said some 45,000 of them made the trek from California for the game, and the 63,400-seat stadium appeared full.

It was the lowlight of a brutal first half for Darnold, who was making his first NFL playoff appearance. He was sacked five times before the break and threw an interception when Cobie Durant picked off a pass intended for Jordan Addison.

Minnesota (14-4) had a chance to earn the NFC's top seed in the final game of the regular season, but Darnold struggled in a loss at Detroit. His poor finish raises questions about his long-term future with the Vikings after he played this season on a one-year deal.

“You've got to play to a certain standard,” Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. “And we didn't do that.”

The Rams took a 24-3 lead when Stafford hit tight end Davis Allen for a 13-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. Stafford finished with 209 yards passing and completed his first 10 passes, including all six on the opening touchdown drive.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This time of year, it doesn't really reward you to be timid,” Stafford said. “You've got to go out there and make plays. Gotta go win games in the playoffs, not just hope that things fall your way.”

Joshua Karty's 44-yard field goal made it 27-3 on the opening drive of the second half. Kobie Turner finished with two sacks for the Rams.

LA caught a break early in the second quarter when a potentially game-changing fumble was overturned by replay. Stafford was being pulled to the turf by Minnesota linebacker Jonathan Greenard when the quarterback shoveled the ball forward just before he hit the ground.

Minnesota’s Blake Cashman grabbed the ball on the bounce and ran 26 yards to the end zone. Officials called it a fumble on the field, but it was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay review.

“It hurt to get that called back,” Cashman said. “But it was early in the game. We've got to continue to grind, play the tough downs and find a way to put us in a position to win.”

The Vikings never threatened again.

Darnold completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards, but lost 82 yards on the nine sacks. The Vikings managed 269 total yards and many of those came when the game was already out of hand.

“They were just better than us today,” Darnold said. “I left a couple throws out there that I could be better on, especially early in the game. ... Just too many mistakes.”

Los Angeles learned on Thursday that its playoff game would be in Glendale, which is home to the division rival Arizona Cardinals. The Rams traveled to Phoenix on Friday and practiced on Saturday at the Cardinals’ facility.

Injuries

Vikings: OL Brian O’Neill was evaluated for a concussion.

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (chest) left in the first half and didn’t return. ... Witherspoon (thigh) left in the third quarter.

Up next

The Rams visit the Eagles in a matchup of defenses that dominated in the opening round.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 14
153 winners of Nobel and World Food prizes seek new ways to ...
WorldJan. 14
Ukraine holds first soccer tournament for war-wounded ampute...
WorldJan. 14
Strong winds forecast for Los Angeles threaten area's fight ...
WorldJan. 14
Pope Francis is introspective and self-critical in his autob...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed after drops for Big Tech leave Wall Street mixed
WorldJan. 14
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed after drops for Big Tech leave Wall Street mixed
Strong winds forecast to return and threaten Los Angeles area's fight against fires
WorldJan. 14
Strong winds forecast to return and threaten Los Angeles area's fight against fires
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis
WorldJan. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis
PHOTO COLLECTION: India Maha Kumbh Festival
WorldJan. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: India Maha Kumbh Festival
PHOTO COLLECTION: North Macedonia Vevcani Carnival
WorldJan. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: North Macedonia Vevcani Carnival
Queen Elizabeth II wasn't told about Soviet spy in her palace, declassified MI5 files show
WorldJan. 14
Queen Elizabeth II wasn't told about Soviet spy in her palace, declassified MI5 files show
Small airborne embers play a big role in the spread of wildfires
WorldJan. 13
Small airborne embers play a big role in the spread of wildfires
Reality TV star Chase Chrisley didn’t assault anyone at Atlanta bar despite arrest, his rep says
WorldJan. 13
Reality TV star Chase Chrisley didn’t assault anyone at Atlanta bar despite arrest, his rep says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy