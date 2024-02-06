Rain in Southern California creates mudflows but helps firefighters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain fell Monday on parts of Southern California after causing mudflows over the weekend, helping firefighters but boosting the risk of toxic ash runoff in areas scorched by Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Flood watches were in effect for burn areas from recent fires that broke out around the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, Altadena and Castaic Lake, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“All these fresh burns are very susceptible to rapid runoff,” Sirard said, warning of even small amounts of rain in a few minutes' time. “What that means is we have a fairly high danger of mud and debris flows once we get above those thresholds.”

Los Angeles International Airport reported a little under an inch of rain (2.5 centimeters) in a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Monday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported. Surrounding areas reported lesser amounts.

School was closed Monday for the four Malibu schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District “due to dangerous road conditions and challenges with access to our schools,” school officials posted online.

A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles County was closed as of Sunday afternoon due to mudflows in Topanga Canyon, the California Department of Transportation said. Snow fell in the mountains.

One benefit that could come from the rain: It may help firefighters who are reining in multiple wildfires after weeks of windy and dry weather.

Los Angeles County crews spent much of last week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds on Jan. 7.

The Palisades Fire, the largest of the blazes that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 11 people, reached 90% containment Sunday. The Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena and has killed at least 16 people, was 98% contained.