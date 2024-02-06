All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

Rain in Southern California creates mudflows but helps firefighters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain fell Monday on parts of Southern California after causing mudflows over the weekend, helping firefighters but boosting the risk of

AP News, Associated Press
Workers secure a net to prevent mudslides over the burned side of a mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers secure a net to prevent mudslides over the burned side of a mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A basketball is stuck in the net outside of a residence destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A basketball is stuck in the net outside of a residence destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism, snow covers a creekside on Mammoth Mountain during a storm Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)
In this photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism, snow covers a creekside on Mammoth Mountain during a storm Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism, snow covers Mammoth Mountain during a storm Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)
In this photo provided by Mammoth Lakes Tourism, snow covers Mammoth Mountain during a storm Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Samantha Lindberg/Mammoth Lakes Tourism via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow comes down on the Big Bear Mountain Resort during a storm Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Big Bear Lake, Calif. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)
In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow comes down on the Big Bear Mountain Resort during a storm Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Big Bear Lake, Calif. (Big Bear Mountain Resort via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A resident retrieves an oil painting titled "Washer" from a surviving residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A resident retrieves an oil painting titled "Washer" from a surviving residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke plumes rise from a hill Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Camarillo, Calif., where the Laguna Fire fire broke out. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Smoke plumes rise from a hill Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Camarillo, Calif., where the Laguna Fire fire broke out. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters put out hot spots Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Camarillo, Calif., where the Laguna Fire fire broke out. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Firefighters put out hot spots Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Camarillo, Calif., where the Laguna Fire fire broke out. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Firefighters put out hot spots Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Camarillo, Calif., where the Laguna Fire fire broke out. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Firefighters put out hot spots Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Camarillo, Calif., where the Laguna Fire fire broke out. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain fell Monday on parts of Southern California after causing mudflows over the weekend, helping firefighters but boosting the risk of toxic ash runoff in areas scorched by Los Angeles-area wildfires.

Flood watches were in effect for burn areas from recent fires that broke out around the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, Altadena and Castaic Lake, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“All these fresh burns are very susceptible to rapid runoff,” Sirard said, warning of even small amounts of rain in a few minutes' time. “What that means is we have a fairly high danger of mud and debris flows once we get above those thresholds.”

Los Angeles International Airport reported a little under an inch of rain (2.5 centimeters) in a 24-hour period ending at 3 a.m. Monday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported. Surrounding areas reported lesser amounts.

School was closed Monday for the four Malibu schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District “due to dangerous road conditions and challenges with access to our schools,” school officials posted online.

A portion of the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles County was closed as of Sunday afternoon due to mudflows in Topanga Canyon, the California Department of Transportation said. Snow fell in the mountains.

One benefit that could come from the rain: It may help firefighters who are reining in multiple wildfires after weeks of windy and dry weather.

Los Angeles County crews spent much of last week removing vegetation, shoring up slopes and reinforcing roads in devastated areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires, which reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and ash after breaking out during powerful winds on Jan. 7.

The Palisades Fire, the largest of the blazes that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 11 people, reached 90% containment Sunday. The Eaton Fire, which broke out near Altadena and has killed at least 16 people, was 98% contained.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Hughes Fire, which ignited last week north of Los Angeles and caused evacuation orders or warnings for more than 50,000 people, was 95% contained as of Sunday evening.

In San Diego County, firefighters made progress to contain the smaller Border 2 Fire as it burned through a remote area of the Otay Mountain Wilderness near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Most of the region was forecast to get about an inch of precipitation over several days, but the weather service warned of a risk of localized cloudbursts causing mud and debris to flow down hills.

“So the problem would be if one of those showers happens to park itself over a burn area,” weather service meteorologist Carol Smith said on social media. “That could be enough to create debris flows.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order last week to expedite cleanup efforts and mitigate the environmental impacts of fire-related pollutants. LA County supervisors also approved an emergency motion to install flood-control infrastructure and expedite and remove sediment in fire-impacted areas.

Fire crews filled sandbags for communities, while county workers installed barriers and cleared drainage pipes and basins.

Officials cautioned that ash in recent burn zones was a toxic mix of incinerated cars, electronics, batteries, building materials, paints, furniture and other household items. It contains pesticides, asbestos, plastics and lead. Residents were urged to wear protective gear while cleaning up.

Concerns about post-fire debris flows have been especially high since 2018, when the town of Montecito, up the coast from Los Angeles, was ravaged by mudslides after a downpour hit mountain slopes burned bare by a huge blaze. Hundreds of homes were damaged and 23 people died.

The rain snapped a near-record streak of dry weather for Southern California. Most of Southern California is currently in “extreme drought” or “severe drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 27
The Latest: White House claims victory in a showdown with Co...
WorldJan. 27
Fear and uncertainty after Rwanda-backed rebels claim takeov...
WorldJan. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holocaust Remembrance Day
WorldJan. 27
Auschwitz memorial holds observances on the 80th anniversary...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
South Korean plane crash report says bird remains were found in engines, but no cause yet revealed
WorldJan. 27
South Korean plane crash report says bird remains were found in engines, but no cause yet revealed
What to expect after South Korean president's indictment on rebellion charges
WorldJan. 27
What to expect after South Korean president's indictment on rebellion charges
A destroyed Israeli kibbutz on the Lebanese border starts to pick up the pieces. Who will return?
WorldJan. 27
A destroyed Israeli kibbutz on the Lebanese border starts to pick up the pieces. Who will return?
Middle East latest: Israel allows Palestinians to return to heavily destroyed north of Gaza Strip
WorldJan. 27
Middle East latest: Israel allows Palestinians to return to heavily destroyed north of Gaza Strip
Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez unveil musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ at Sundance
WorldJan. 27
Bill Condon, Jennifer Lopez unveil musical ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ at Sundance
Dubai's ceaseless boom is putting strains on its residents
WorldJan. 27
Dubai's ceaseless boom is putting strains on its residents
Israel begins allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza for the first time in over a year
WorldJan. 27
Israel begins allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza for the first time in over a year
AP PHOTOS: The rail tracks of Auschwitz still cross the area as aging reminders of horror
WorldJan. 27
AP PHOTOS: The rail tracks of Auschwitz still cross the area as aging reminders of horror
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy