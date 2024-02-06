All sections
WorldSeptember 21, 2024

Raiders pass rush specialist Malcolm Koonce out for the season, AP sources say

MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce, who injured a knee shortly before the season opener, will miss the rest of the season, two people close to the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced that Koonce will not play this season. The club placed him on injured reserve before the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning he would miss at least the first four games.

One of the people said Koonce will undergo surgery soon to repair a torn ACL.

Koonce played especially well in the second half of last season, when he made all eight of his career-high sacks beginning Nov. 5 against the New York Giants. Six of his sacks came in the last four games.

Charles Snowden, who was signed to the active roster after Koonce was injured, started both games in his place and has made two tackles.

Defensive end Tyree Wilson, who injured his knee in the game against the Chargers, will play in Sunday's home opener against the Carolina Panthers, coach Antonio Pierce said Friday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

