The Trump dance is becoming a trend around the NFL.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith followed Nick Bosa’s lead and celebrated big plays on Sunday with dance moves inspired by President-elect Donald Trump.

Bowers had 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas in a 34-19 loss at Miami. The rookie shook his arms and swayed his hips like Trump after a 23-yard catch-and-run TD.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers told USA Today following the game. “I watched the UFC fight (Saturday) night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”

The Raiders didn’t include Bowers’ postgame availability with their other postgame videos. His comment on Trump dance wasn’t included in transcripts provided by the team.

Jones celebrated his victory over Stipe Miocic on Saturday night with the Trump dance. He then pointed to Trump seated ringside at Madison Square Garden and gave him a thumbs-up.