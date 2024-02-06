All sections
WorldNovember 18, 2024

Raiders' Brock Bowers and other NFL players celebrate TDs with Trump-inspired dance moves

The Trump dance is becoming a trend around the NFL.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Trump dance is becoming a trend around the NFL.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith followed Nick Bosa’s lead and celebrated big plays on Sunday with dance moves inspired by President-elect Donald Trump.

Bowers had 13 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown for Las Vegas in a 34-19 loss at Miami. The rookie shook his arms and swayed his hips like Trump after a 23-yard catch-and-run TD.

“I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers told USA Today following the game. “I watched the UFC fight (Saturday) night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”

The Raiders didn’t include Bowers’ postgame availability with their other postgame videos. His comment on Trump dance wasn’t included in transcripts provided by the team.

Jones celebrated his victory over Stipe Miocic on Saturday night with the Trump dance. He then pointed to Trump seated ringside at Madison Square Garden and gave him a thumbs-up.

Ridley did the herky-jerky dance while celebrating along with teammate Nick Westbrook-Ikhine during Tennessee’s 23-13 loss to Minnesota.

Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez busted it out after a sack in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 52-6 rout of Jacksonville.

Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers star defensive end, was fined $11,255 by the NFL for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during a postgame television interview. The hat violated the league’s NFL uniform and equipment rules. Bosa crashed a television interview that included quarterback Brock Purdy during NBC’s postgame coverage of the Niners’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27 and pointed to the pro-Trump hat.

Last week, Bosa celebrated a sack during San Francisco’s victory over Tampa Bay by doing the Trump dance with teammates.

College players have been doing it for weeks and it’s gone international. Players from the English soccer club Barnsley celebrated a goal with the Trump dance.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

