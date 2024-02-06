MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal bit his lower lip and his reddened eyes welled with tears as he stood alongside his Davis Cup teammates for Spain's national anthem Tuesday before what he — and everyone — knew might be the last match of his career, and turned out to be a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Nadal said beforehand that his feelings would need to be put on hold, that this week was about attempting to claim one last title for his country, not about pondering his impending retirement. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged afterward that the moment got to him, that "the emotions were difficult to manage,” and that he felt nerves out there amid the roars of an adoring, sign- and flag-toting crowd that mostly showed up for one player and one player only.

And even if Spain got past the Netherlands in the best-of-three-match quarterfinals, Nadal said that if he were the team's captain, he wouldn't pick himself to play again in the semifinals after that performance against the 80th-ranked van de Zandschulp.

“Probably the easy move," Nadal said with a smile, "and maybe the right move, is to change.”

At least he was in a joking mood after the result ended his 29-match winning streak in Davis Cup singles. The only other blemish on his record, which stood at 29-1 entering Tuesday, came in his debut all the way back in 2004.

“I lost my first match in the Davis Cup, and I lost my last one,” said Nadal, whose wife and son were in the stands Tuesday. “So we close the circle.”

The 38-year-old Spaniard announced last month this event would be it for him as a professional tennis player after two years of injuries that allowed him to compete only sparingly.

Nadal’s defeat opened the Spain vs. Netherlands matchup on an indoor hard court at the sold-out Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain. It was followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz's 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory for the hosts against No. 40 Tallon Griekspoor while Nadal cheered from courtside — and, because the teams were tied 1-all after singles, the outcome of the quarterfinal was going to be decided by a doubles match.

Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers were to meet Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof to finish the day. So it was up to Nadal's countrymen to try to extend his career. If the Netherlands were to win, he would be finished.

“It’s amazing that it might be the last match that Nadal plays,” Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis said beforehand, “and we hope to give him a nice ‘Adios.’”

When the match ended — with Nadal ranging to his left but not quite able to get into proper position and putting a forehand into the net — he walked to the net for a quick hug with his opponent.

“That was a tough, tough match to play,” said van de Zandschulp, noting that he idolized Nadal while growing up.

In certain ways, and for brief interludes, this was, unmistakably, the Nadal that van de Zandschulp — and so many others — can remember. The white headband, marked with the red bull logo Nadal made famous. The white tape wrapped around all four of his left, racket-holding fingers. The water bottles by his sideline bench, placed just so.

There was the occasional ace right on a line. The occasional serve-and-volley foray forward. The occasional over-the-shoulder putaway. And, yes, the occasional hop and uppercut and scream of “Vamos!” after claiming a key point or closing out a game.

There also were, neither to Nadal’s or most of the 9,200 spectators’ liking, several points where he did look like what he truly is right now: a once-dominant figure diminished by age and health issues. His forehand didn’t always have the same verve: His 10 groundstroke winners were barely half of van de Zandschulp’s 19. His footwork and speed were hardly ideal and partly responsible for his 26 unforced errors.