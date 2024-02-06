All sections
WorldNovember 11, 2024

Quincy Jones laid to rest at private family funeral in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music giant

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Music producer Quincy Jones poses for a portrait to promote his documentary "Quincy" during the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Music producer Quincy Jones poses for a portrait to promote his documentary "Quincy" during the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2018, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - U.S. musician Quincy Jones directs the Orchestra National de France Tuesday, July 4, 2000, in Paris, during rehearsals prior the evening's unique concert. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Laurent Emmanuel, File)
FILE - U.S. musician Quincy Jones directs the Orchestra National de France Tuesday, July 4, 2000, in Paris, during rehearsals prior the evening's unique concert. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Laurent Emmanuel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Musician Quincy Jones and his wife, actress Peggy Lipton, hold Jones' star which was placed in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 14, 1980. (AP Photo/Barfield, File)
FILE - Musician Quincy Jones and his wife, actress Peggy Lipton, hold Jones' star which was placed in the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 14, 1980. (AP Photo/Barfield, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Quincy Jones cradles his Grammy awards including the album of the year award, for his eclectic album "Back on the Block" during the 33rd annual Grammy Awards, at New York's Radio City Music Hall night of Feb.20,1991. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)
FILE - Quincy Jones cradles his Grammy awards including the album of the year award, for his eclectic album "Back on the Block" during the 33rd annual Grammy Awards, at New York's Radio City Music Hall night of Feb.20,1991. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 1984. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)
FILE - Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 1984. Quincy Jones died at age 91. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music giant Quincy Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his death at age 91. A larger, more public memorial is also being planned.

The family of the 28-time Grammy winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to The Associated Press that the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.”

The family did not reveal the cemetery where the ceremony took place. They added that they remain “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world. Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

His seven decades of musical mastery included producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album, writing prize-winning film scores and collaborating on classic recordings with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of others.

Tributes to him after his death came from some of the biggest figures in media and politics. “Saturday Night Live,” which he once hosted, paid tribute to him a night before his service with a memorial photo in a quiet moment of the show.

In lieu of flowers, Jones' family asks for donations to the Jazz Foundation of America.

